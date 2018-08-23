Brief 8/23: In The Recording Studio With GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Kerry Butler, Rob McClure & More Join Pre-Broadway Tryout of BEETLEJUICE- Complete Cast Announced!

by Alexa Criscitiello - August 22, 2018

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere Pre-Broadway engagement of the new musical comedy Beetlejuice.. (more...)

2) Exclusive Video: First Look At PASSION at Signature Theatre

by BWW News Desk - August 22, 2018

Natascia Diaz, Claybourne Elder, and Steffanie Leigh are starring in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical Passion at Signature Theatre. This new production is directed by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner(Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, West Side Story). Passion runs through September 23, 2018 in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre.. (more...)

3) Stage and Screen Stars Honor Craig Zadan on Social Media

by BWW News Desk - August 22, 2018

Award-winning theatre, television, and film producer Craig Zadan passed away yesterday, August 21. Celebrities of stage and screen have taken to social media to pay tribute to Zadan. Read a selection of the posts below.. (more...)

4) THE ILLUSIONISTS Returns To Broadway This Winter With MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

by BWW News Desk - August 22, 2018

The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays, an all-new installment of the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular, will play Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) from Friday, November 23 through Sunday, December 30, 2018.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Hits the Recording Studio!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

View more photos here!

What we're geeking out over: MEAN GIRLS Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Vinyl Release with Signing

What we're listening to: The 'West of Broadway' Podcast Discusses the WAITRESS National Tour, Musical Theater West's MOST HAPPY FELLA

Social Butterfly: Samantha Massell Performs 'Someday/God Help The Outcasts' at 54 Below

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrew Rannells, who turns 40 today!

Rannells most recently appeared in the revival of The Boys In The Band on Broadway.

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon.



Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George II in Hamilton.



He has also been a part of the development of new projects including William Finn and James Lapine's Little Miss Sunshine and Douglas Carter-Beane's Lysistrata Jones.



In addition to voice work early in his career, he also starred on the HBO hit series Girls, NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period.



On film, he was seen in The Intern, Bachelorette, and more.

