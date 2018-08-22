Exclusive Video: First Look At PASSION at Signature Theatre

Natascia Diaz, Claybourne Elder, and Steffanie Leigh are starring in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical Passion at Signature Theatre. This new production is directed by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner(Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, West Side Story). Passion runs through September 23, 2018 in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre.

Get an exclusive first look at the show in the video below!

When Passion first opened on Broadway in 1994, it was heralded as "the most thrilling piece of theater on Broadway" by The New York Post. Set in 1860s Italy, Passion ignites a fiery love triangle when Giorgio, a handsome army captain, is transferred to a remote military outpost and into the blinding infatuation of Fosca, the ailing cousin of his superior. Fosca's fervent longing draws him in as it threatens to upend his career in an exhilarating tangle of obsession, desire, madness, and above all, passion.

Diaz, Elder and Leigh are joined in the cast by Will Gartshore (Signature's A Little Night Music) as Colonel Ricci, Rayanne Gonzales (Olney Theatre Center's In the Heights) as Mother, Gregory Maheu (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George) as Ludovic/Lombardi, Ian McEuen(Washington Nation Opera's Madame Butterfly) as Lieutenant Torasso, Christopher Mueller (Signature's Titanic) as Augenti, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's West Side Story) as Mistress, Lawrence Redmond(Signature's Titanic) as Lieutenant Barri, Bobby Smith (Signature'sLight Years) as Major Rizzoli/Fosca's Father, and John Leslie Wolfe (Signature's Titanic) as Dr. Tambourri.

The creative team includes Musical Direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's Crazy for You), Scenic Design by Lee Savage (Signature's La Cage Aux Folles), Lighting Design by Colin K Bills (Signature's Girlfriend), Costume Design by Robert Perdziola (Signature's A Little Night Music), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey(Signature's The Scottsboro Boys), Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature's A Little Night Music), Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Taryn Friend, and Production Assistant Joey Blakely.

For tickets and more visit https://www.sigtheatre.org/events/2018-19/passion/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You