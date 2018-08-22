THE ILLUSIONISTS Returns To Broadway This Winter With MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays, an all-new installment of the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular, will play Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) from Friday, November 23 through Sunday, December 30, 2018.

The Illusionists previously wowed New York audiences three record-breaking years in a row with Witness The Impossible, Live on Broadway, and Turn Of The Century, and around the world including smash hit engagements on London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, daring escapes, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide on stages from the famed Magic Castle to Royal Variety Performances to multiple seasons of "America's Got Talent."

The mind-blowing spectacular of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw dropping talents of the most incredible Illusionists on earth, alongside special guests Light Balance. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Bringing their must-be-seen-to-be-believed talents to the Marquis stage as the cast of The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays are:

DARCY OAKE - "The Grand Illusionist"

As a performance artist and modern interpreter of the art of illusion, Darcy Oake transports audiences with his charm, his sleight of hand and logic-defying illusions. In 2014, Darcy Oake had his breakout appearance before 200 million viewers on "Britain's Got Talent" where Simon Cowell declared, "We are witnessing the birth of a star". Darcy went on to make a guest appearance on "America's Got Talent" and was further honored to be a part of Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday celebration where he performed before the Royal Family at a private dinner. Darcy has won the Pacific Rim Professional Stage Challenge and the coveted People's Choice Gold Medal Award. He has headlined The Magic Castle in Hollywood, his own national tour of Canada and continues to captivate audiences from Las Vegas to New York, Europe, and Asia. This past year Darcy headlined 10 shows at the world famous Calgary Stampede in his home country of Canada, in front of audiences over 20,000 per night. Taking the rich heritage of the magic culture, Darcy Oake puts a fresh, young and exciting twist on the profession to the delight of audiences worldwide.

Adam Trent - "The Futurist"

Adam Trent shatters stereotypes and brings a new generation of magic to fans fusing technology, illusions, dancing and comedy with classic techniques. Adam looks to change people's perception of magicians with his refreshing approach to magic; entertainment first and tricks second. He doesn't want people to remember "tricks" as much as the laughs and memories made with the performance. He has mesmerized live audiences around the globe, in person and as a featured guest on "America's Got Talent," "The Today Show," "Ellen," "The Rachael Ray Show," and Disney Channel among countless other TV appearances. The 31-year-old also stars in his own recently launched 10 episode TV series "The Road Trick" on Netflix. Adam doesn't remember a time in his life when he wasn't performing, starting with birthday party shows at age 9 and bigger events when he was 13. At age 14, he started street performances which he says "was the most amazing and brutal training a performer could ever have." Through this experience, he discovered an audience's true attention span and when he was 18, went to a Los Angeles college for a degree in finance and entertainment marketing. "Apart from learning that a tiger would be tax-deductible, I got a crash course in LA's music and comedy scene. I realized that the most important element in a show is the performer's connection to the audience, and without that even amazing skill can fall as flat as a bad boy band." Facebook: /adamtrentmagic; Twitter: @adamtrentmagic; Instagram: @adamtrentmagic; www.adamtrent.com

Colin Cloud - "The Deductionist"

Look at your hands. Your nails. The heels of your shoes. What do you see? Nothing? Imagine someone who could look at those details and see everything. Everything. Only, you don't have to imagine. Because this is precisely what Colin Cloud does. He'll know what you've had for lunch, where you've been that day, what you do for a living, the car you drive, even your PIN code. He'll read you like a book. He left ITV's Jonathan Ross speechless (surely a first!). Mind reader and spoon-bender Uri Geller described him as "one of the greatest thought readers of all time." The media have described him as the real-life Sherlock and witnesses don't say much as they're usually left speechless. Cloud has performed for professional sceptics like Penn and Teller and the hard-to-please Simon Cowell and has certainly left people convinced that he does indeed have mystical skills of reading minds and influencing outcomes. In 2014, he became the runaway success of the Edinburgh Comedy Festival Fringe with 23 sold-out performances and multiple 5 star reviews. On top of this, his other show received the 'Skinny Magazine - Talk of the Town' award, which was the first time it had ever been awarded. Colin is a forensic scientist who mixes mind magic and brain science with his love of Arthur Conan Doyle's works, resulting in him being described as the closest thing in the universe to the real-life Sherlock Holmes. Cloud will deduce everything about you, then he'll be kind enough to explain how he did it. You'll understand why he's never lost a game of poker, learn how to discover the phone number of anyone you like, recall information from the recesses of your mind and he will even share with you the ability to connect with people on a deeper and more meaningful level than you've ever experienced before.

SHIN LIM - "The Manipulator"

Shin Lim is the rare, young performing artist with the ability to effortlessly choreograph magical routines synchronized to music. Since his YouTube video went viral (over 7 million views in 5 days) on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," rising star Shin has been redefining the way close-up magic is presented. Within the span of a few years, the classically trained concert pianist transitioned from winning major youth magic awards (the 2010 World Teen Close-Up Magic Champion in Las Vegas) to becoming a professional magician and being crowned the FISM World Champion in Card Magic (2015 Magic Olympics). Respected for his skill & poetic performance by esteemed magicians and becoming an inspiration to many young magicians, Shin is also a creative innovator of different sleight of hand techniques. Be prepared to witness Shin Lim's unique and powerful sleight of hand artistry. Shinlimmagic.com; YouTube: /shinlimmagic; Instagram: @shinlimmagic; Facebook: /shinlimmagic; Twitter: @shinlimmagic

CHLOÉ CRAWFORD - "The Sorceress"

Chloé Louise Crawford, born in Portsmouth, England, is a magician & international model. She has performed all over Europe and has been featured in global magazines such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. In 2015, she became the first female magician to be successful on the hit TV show "Britain's Got Talent," paving the way for other women in her field. Since then, she has toured with the revolutionary theatrical experience 'The Supernaturalists'. The unprecedented world-class cast included a variety of magicians from around the globe. Chloé then went on to debut in the multi-million dollar Cirque du Soleil production of Criss Angel MindFreak LIVE, at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

LIGHT BALANCE

Hailing from Dnipro City, Ukraine, Light Balance is a hi-tech neon and LED dance group comprised of talented young dancers, designers, programmers and choreographers. Melding their creative and engineer backgrounds, the group provides their audience with a unique show that unifies all of the senses. Their colorful images create a high-energy atmosphere of magic, light, dance and music. Light Balance's imaginative performance led to Tyra Banks hitting her Golden Buzzer during season 12 of "America's Got Talent."

In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

