The 'West of Broadway' Podcast Discusses the WAITRESS National Tour, Musical Theater West's MOST HAPPY FELLA

On this episode of West of Broadway, Lara talks about her "Date Night" with her husband at the Pantages Theater seeing the National Tour of Waitress. Playing in LA until August 26th, it'll be back this way on November 13th at the Segerstrom Center.

After that, Will gets to connect with Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, Broadway Veteran and founder of Broadway Artists Connection And International Children's Network Connect To Fight Poverty In Africa.

Tamlyn was preparing to head off to Africa but had time for a quick call to tell us all about The Broadway Artists Connection. Tamlyn is working to send a team of Broadway & NYC volunteer professionals to mount the first musical ever in Liberia, West Africa with children from the Matsiko World Orphan Choir. The WIZ will open on September 8th, 2018. The International Children's Network has has been committed to providing as many of our world's 600 million orphaned and at-risk children sponsorship for a complete education and now has a dream to open the first national theater.

DONATE: https://www.gofundme.com/broadway-to-africa-to-end-poverty?member=228958

Some other fun stuff:

1: AIN'T TOO PROUD

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

AUG 21 - SEP 30, 2018

#TemptationsMusical

2: Wanna Take a Musical Theater Dance Class?

Broadway Performer and Master Class Teacher Wendy Rosoff is working with Movers on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:30pm. In Studio City.

LET'S MOVE!!

Check out her Facebook Page for the details: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Bwaycombosandtap/

Thanks so much for checking us out! Please follow us on Facebook search "Will and Lara" and don't forget to like and subscribe on iTunes.

Until next time, if you're looking for us, you can find us just West of Broadway.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

In this short and sweet episode of West of Broadway, Will sits down with Jeffrey Landman to discuss Musical Theater West's production of Most Happy Fella

From the composer of Guys & Dolls, Frank Loesser's most ambitious and romantic musical tells the heart-stopping story of unlikely love that blossoms in Napa Valley.

Don't miss the finale of the last season of the Reiner Staged Reading Series. With a full 23 piece orchestra.

Tickets and information available: Musical.org

Jeffrey Landman began his career as a child actor in New York where he appeared on Broadway as Gavroche in Les Misérables and as Jason in Falsettos (also national tour).

ABOUT: WEST OF BROADWAY

Theater veteran Will Armstrong and theater enthusiast Lara Scott discuss the vibrant musical theater scene on the West Coast, covering movie musicals, region productions, national tours, and more with the cast, crew, producers, and supporters who make it all happen. If you want a lighthearted celebration of musical theater, you can find it all West of Broadway!

West of Broadway Site: http://www.westofbroadwaypodcast.com/

Lara Scott | @RadioLara

When she's not co-hosting West of Broadway can be heard on the radio in Southern California on K-Earth 101. Lara is also the host of The World Chart Show, an internationally syndicated Top 40 countdown, and her voice has been used on programs for Bravo, VH-1, the Olympic Encore on Universal Sports, and in-flight programming for Delta Radio and Air Force 1. She is also a weekend lounge host on www.MartiniInTheMorning.com, where she plays Standards from The Great American Songbook.

Born in Southwest Florida, Lara headed to Oregon after high school. She got into radio in Bend, Oregon, after calling a local station on a dare from a friend, and then continued her broadcasting career in Portland. After graduating with a B.S. in Philosophy from Portland State University, she moved to San Francisco to become the music director and nighttime air personality at KZQZ/95.7. She then spent almost seven years as the midday host at KYSR/Star 98.7 in Los Angeles, followed by almost a decade in mornings and middays at KFSH/95.9 The Fish.

Her passion for preservation and history led her to Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo, a historic theater that shows classic films on the big screen every weekend, and she now serves on their advisory board. The theater was also featured in her first book, From the Corner of Hollywood and diVine: Your Guide to 30 Old Hollywood-Inspired Spots in Southern California. She is the co-host, along with Oscar-winning filmmaker James Moll, of the Classic Movie Recall podcast, and reviews films from the Golden Age of Hollywood every week.

Lara was a 2008 President's Volunteer Service Award winner, which was presented by recording artist Michael W. Smith on behalf of President George W. Bush for her charity work. In her free time, she can be found hanging out with her young son and daughter, snowboarding, shopping at vintage and thrift stores, chanting at yoga class, and attending lots of concerts and films.

Will Armstrong | @WillArmstrongPR

Will Armstrong started dancing at the age of 2. He started working professionally at Walt Disney World fresh out of High School. After several years in Orlando he set sail with Norwegian Cruise Lines performing in Will Rogers Follies, Greese, Crazy for You and 42nd Street.

When he returned to land, he joined the 1st national tour of Victor/Victoria with Toni Tennille of Captain and Tennille fame. At the end of his 52-week American tour, Will traveled east to perform at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea in various stage productions where he danced, sang and made wonderful friends.

Will's Broadway debut was in 2002 as a chorus member in the Broadway revival of 42nd Street with Tom Wopat of The Dukes of Hazard and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel from the Drowsey Chaperone. After 42nd Street closed, Will filmed Susan Stroman and Mel Brooks movie musical The Producers before taking his final performing job as an ensemble member of The World Famous Radio City Christmas Spectacular. After Will stepped away from performing he joined the support team of the 1st National tour of Wicked before bringing it to the Pantages Theater for a 5 year residency.

Will now owns his own public relations agency where he puts the skills he learned in the entertainment industry to work creating exciting and original strategies that put smiles on his clients faces.

Related Articles