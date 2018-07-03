Brief 7/3: Check Out Photos of McDonald, Menzel, Rivera, and More at Concert For America, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 02, 2018

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Kerstin Anderson will be begin playing Eliza Doolittle at all Sunday matinee performances of My Fair Lady, beginning Sunday, July 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.. (more...)

2) Shaina Taub Joins the Creative Team of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Workshop

by BWW News Desk - July 02, 2018

Shaina Taub has joined Sir Elton John and Paul Rudnick writing The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical in development for Broadway. Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, the new musical is produced by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment.. (more...)

3) Broadway Lights Will Dim Tonight for Dame Gillian Lynne; Andrew Lloyd Webber Tributes the Legend

by BWW News Desk - July 02, 2018

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, trailblazing dancer, director, and choreographer Dame Gillian Lynne passed away. She was 92 years old. The Committee of Theatre Owners has decided to dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York in her memory tonight at exactly 6:45pm for one minute. The Society of London Theatres has announced that the lights will also dim across the West End theatres.. (more...)

4) Kara Lindsay Returns to BEAUTIFUL July 10th

by BWW News Desk - July 02, 2018

Kara Lindsay will be coming back to the Sondheim as 'Cynthia Weil' in Beautiful beginning Tuesday, July 10th. Jessica Kennan Wynn will take her final bow on Sunday, July 8th.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Josh Groban Chats Hosting the Tony Awards, His New Album, & More on GMA

by TV News Desk - July 02, 2018

Multi-Grammy Award winning vocal sensation Josh Groban talks what is was like to co-host the Tony Awards, his upcoming album Bridges, & more on Good Morning America! Check out the clip below!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Check out photos of Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Singing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!

Check out more photos here!

Set Your DVR...

-Idina Menzel will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN today!

What we're geeking out over: The 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market and Auction Will Return on September 23!

What we're watching: Watch Students Come Together After Tragedy in New Documentary- AWAKENING: AFTER PARKLAND

Social Butterfly: Watch Lauren Ambrose & Company Sing 'The Rain in Spain' from MY FAIR LADY!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Audra McDonald, who turns 48 today!

Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both a singer and an actress. A record-breaking six-time Tony Award winner (Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill), she has also appeared on Broadway in Shuffle Along, The Secret Garden, Marie Christine (Tony nomination), Henry IV, and 110 in the Shade (Tony nomination).

The Juilliard-trained soprano's opera credits include La voix humaine and Send at Houston Grand Opera and Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny at Los Angeles Opera.

On television, she was most recently seen as the Mother Abbess in NBC's "The Sound of Music Live!" and played Dr. Naomi Bennett on ABC's "Private Practice" for four seasons. She has received Emmy nominations for "Wit," "A Raisin in the Sun," and for her role as official host of PBS's "Live From Lincoln Center." Other television credits include "The Good Wife," "Homicide: Life on the Street," "Law & Order: SVU," "Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters' First 100 Years," "The Bedford Diaries," "Kidnapped," and the 1999 remake of "Annie."

On film, she has appeared in Seven Servants, The Object of My Affection, Cradle Will Rock, It Runs in the Family, The Best Thief in the World, She Got Problems, and Rampart.

A two-time Grammy Award winner and exclusive recording artist for Nonesuch Records, she released her fifth solo album for the label, Go Back Home, in 2013. McDonald also maintains a major career as a concert artist, regularly appearing on the great stages of the world and with leading international orchestras.

An ardent proponent of marriage equality and an advocate for at-risk and underprivileged youth, she sits on the boards of Broadway Impact and Covenant House.

Of her many roles, her favorites are the ones performed offstage: wife to her husband, actor Will Swenson, and mother to her daughter, Zoe Madeline.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

