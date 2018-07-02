TV: Watch Students Come Together After Tragedy in New Documentary- AWAKENING: AFTER PARKLAND

AWAKENING: AFTER PARKLAND, which premiered on Topic.com today, is a documentary short about what happens when a small community theater suddenly finds itself in the national spotlight, after its lead actors (Cameron Kasky and Sawyer Garrity) survive one of the deadliest school shootings in American history and become the leading voices in the gun control movement.

Weeks before the tragic shooting in Parkland, teen actors started rehearsing for a performance of Spring Awakening in a tiny black box theater behind a Dunkin Donuts in Boca Raton, Florida. Spring Awakening, a story about a group of high school students who rebel against the failings of the adult world, takes on an entirely new meaning for the student actors who lost 17 of their friends at the hands of a legally purchased AR-15 rifle. The film follows the cast and crew as they decide the show must go on while its lead actors become central figures in the national gun control movement. The haunting parallels between the show and real life, they decide, are more important to stage than ever. From the Sundance award-winning team behind SCIENCE FAIR, KIDS THESE DAYS celebrates and mourns what it means to be a teenager in America today.

