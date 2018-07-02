Shaina Taub Joins the Creative Team of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Workshop

Shaina Taub has joined Sir Elton John and Paul Rudnick writing The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical in development for Broadway. Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, the new musical is produced by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment.

A production time-line and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Elton John said, "It's great working with Shaina. We're all having a blast and I'm delighted with the way the show is shaping up."

Shaina Taub said, 'Writing songs with Elton John is a joy and an honor. The Devil Wears Prada is one of my all-time favorite movies. I'm thrilled to join this amazing team in bringing this story about two complex and brilliant women to the stage.'

Book writer Paul Rudnick said, "Shaina is a superb lyricist, a pleasure to work with, and an invaluable addition to the Prada team."

A much-in-demand composer and performer on the New York stage, Shaina Taub created the acclaimed Public Works' productions of s You Like It and Twelfth Night. She wrote the score for and co-starred in Bill Irwin and David Shiner's Old Hats and earned a Lucille Lortel ward nomination performing in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. She appeared in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop and recently made her Carnegie Hall debut. Shaina has released two albums, Visitors and Die Happy. She's currently writing a new musical about lice Paul and the American women's suffrage movement.

The Devil Wears Prada is the story of Andy Sachs, a smart, curious and innocent young woman making her way in the world. Andy's a few years out of college and while she's determined to become a serious writer, she's waylaid into a job as a Second Assistant at Runway, the world's foremost fashion magazine. Andy ends up working for Miranda Priestly, Runway's legendary, notorious Editor-in-Chief. Miranda is brilliant, impossibly demanding and merciless, and she introduces Andy to 15 hour workdays, the glory and complexity of fashion, and the dazzle of Fashion Week in Paris. Along the way, Andy finds friendship, romance and a killer wardrobe. She also begins to grow up and decide exactly who she truly wants to be, amid the many temptations of a high-octane Manhattan career. The Devil Wears Prada explores a world that's passionate, comic and touching: as Andy discovers, it's a great ride.

The Devil Wears Prada movie opened in June 2006 and went on to gross $326 million worldwide. Lauren Weisberger's novel spent six months on The New York Times bestseller list.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You