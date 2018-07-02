Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!

On Saturday night, Broadway united Great Hall at The Cooper Union for a new edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA, starring Jorge Avila, Tina Fey, Mandy Gonzalez, Jeremy Jordan, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Olga Merediz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Keala Settle, Shaina Taub and Patrick Wilson. Check out photos from inside the big night below!

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, CONCERT FOR AMERICA has been hailed by the New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future." Created and hosted by Sirius Xm's Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love recording, CONCERT FOR AMERICA debuted on January 20th, 2017, and toured the country, benefitting 5 national organizations fighting for civil, human, and environmental rights.

Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA benefit four non-profit organizations working along our southern border to protect the civil and human rights of families: Al Otro Lado, Texas Civil Rights Project, ACLU Foundation of Texas, and Florence Project.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, visit: www.ConcertsforAmerica.com

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Lisa Mordente, Chita Rivera, and Andrea Martin



Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker



James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky



James Wesley, Seth Rudetsky, and The Cooper Union



Audra McDonald



Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald



Patrick Wilson



Jeremy Jordan



Idina Menzel



Idina Menzel



Idina Menzel



James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky



James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky



Chita Rivera



Chita Rivera



Chita Rivera



Chita Rivera



James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with a representative from the Texas Civil Rights Project



Mandy Gonzalez



Mandy Gonzalez



Mandy Gonzalez



Mandy Gonzalez



James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with Terri Burke from TX ACLU



Olga Merediz



Olga Merediz



Olga Merediz



Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera



Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera



Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera



Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera



James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with Michelle LaPointe from the Southern Poverty Law Center



Patrick Wilson



Patrick Wilson



Patrick Wilson



Seth Rudetsky, Jorge Avila, and James Wesley



Seth Rudetsky, Jorge Avila, and James Wesley



Jorge Avila



James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with Adriana Pinon from Texas ACLU



Audra McDonald



Audra McDonald



Audra McDonald



Seth Rudetsky and Donna Lieberman from Texas NYCLU



Shaina Taub



Brooklyn Youth Choir



Shaina Taub



Andrea Martin



Andrea Martin



Tina Fey



Tina Fey



Student Poet



Student Poet



Student Poets and Tina Fey



James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with David Hansell, Commissioner of the NYC Administration for Children's Services



Jeremy Jordan



Jeremy Jordan



Jeremy Jordan



James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with representatives from Al Otro Lado



Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell



Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell



Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell



Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell



Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell



Keala Settle



Keala Settle



Keala Settle



Keala Settle



Patrick Wilson



Patrick Wilson



James Wesley and Patrick Wilson



Concert for America Singer



Concert for America Singers



Brian Stokes Mitchell and the Concert for America Singers



Concert for America Singers



Chita Rivera, Lisa Mordente, Tina Fey, Keala Settle, Audra McDonald, and the Concert for America Singers



Olga Merediz, Patrick Wilson and the Concert for America Singers



Chita Rivera, Lisa Mordente, and Keala Settle



Tina Fey and Keala Settle



Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera, Olga Merediz, Lisa Mordente, and Allyson Tucker