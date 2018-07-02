Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
On Saturday night, Broadway united Great Hall at The Cooper Union for a new edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA, starring Jorge Avila, Tina Fey, Mandy Gonzalez, Jeremy Jordan, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Olga Merediz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Keala Settle, Shaina Taub and Patrick Wilson. Check out photos from inside the big night below!
A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, CONCERT FOR AMERICA has been hailed by the New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future." Created and hosted by Sirius Xm's Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love recording, CONCERT FOR AMERICA debuted on January 20th, 2017, and toured the country, benefitting 5 national organizations fighting for civil, human, and environmental rights.
Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA benefit four non-profit organizations working along our southern border to protect the civil and human rights of families: Al Otro Lado, Texas Civil Rights Project, ACLU Foundation of Texas, and Florence Project.
For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, visit: www.ConcertsforAmerica.com
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
Lisa Mordente, Chita Rivera, and Andrea Martin
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley, Seth Rudetsky, and The Cooper Union
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with a representative from the Texas Civil Rights Project
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with Terri Burke from TX ACLU
Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with Michelle LaPointe from the Southern Poverty Law Center
Seth Rudetsky, Jorge Avila, and James Wesley
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with Adriana Pinon from Texas ACLU
Seth Rudetsky and Donna Lieberman from Texas NYCLU
Brooklyn Youth Choir
Student Poet
Student Poet
Student Poets and Tina Fey
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with David Hansell, Commissioner of the NYC Administration for Children's Services
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with representatives from Al Otro Lado
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell
James Wesley and Patrick Wilson
Brian Stokes Mitchell and the Concert for America Singers
Chita Rivera, Lisa Mordente, Tina Fey, Keala Settle, Audra McDonald, and the Concert for America Singers
Olga Merediz, Patrick Wilson and the Concert for America Singers
Chita Rivera, Lisa Mordente, and Keala Settle
Tina Fey and Keala Settle
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera, Olga Merediz, Lisa Mordente, and Allyson Tucker