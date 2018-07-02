Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!

Jul. 2, 2018  

On Saturday night, Broadway united Great Hall at The Cooper Union for a new edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA, starring Jorge Avila, Tina Fey, Mandy Gonzalez, Jeremy Jordan, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Olga Merediz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Keala Settle, Shaina Taub and Patrick Wilson. Check out photos from inside the big night below!

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, CONCERT FOR AMERICA has been hailed by the New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future." Created and hosted by Sirius Xm's Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love recording, CONCERT FOR AMERICA debuted on January 20th, 2017, and toured the country, benefitting 5 national organizations fighting for civil, human, and environmental rights.

Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA benefit four non-profit organizations working along our southern border to protect the civil and human rights of families: Al Otro Lado, Texas Civil Rights Project, ACLU Foundation of Texas, and Florence Project.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, visit: www.ConcertsforAmerica.com

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Lisa Mordente, Chita Rivera, and Andrea Martin

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
James Wesley, Seth Rudetsky, and The Cooper Union

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Audra McDonald

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Patrick Wilson

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Jeremy Jordan

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Idina Menzel

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Idina Menzel

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Idina Menzel

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with a representative from the Texas Civil Rights Project

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Mandy Gonzalez

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Mandy Gonzalez

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Mandy Gonzalez

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Mandy Gonzalez

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with Terri Burke from TX ACLU

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Olga Merediz

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Olga Merediz

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Olga Merediz

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with Michelle LaPointe from the Southern Poverty Law Center

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Patrick Wilson

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Patrick Wilson

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Patrick Wilson

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Seth Rudetsky, Jorge Avila, and James Wesley

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Seth Rudetsky, Jorge Avila, and James Wesley

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Jorge Avila

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with Adriana Pinon from Texas ACLU

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Audra McDonald

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Audra McDonald

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Audra McDonald

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Seth Rudetsky and Donna Lieberman from Texas NYCLU

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Shaina Taub

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Brooklyn Youth Choir

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Shaina Taub

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Andrea Martin

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Andrea Martin

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Tina Fey

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Tina Fey

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Student Poet

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Student Poet

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Student Poets and Tina Fey

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with David Hansell, Commissioner of the NYC Administration for Children's Services

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Jeremy Jordan

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Jeremy Jordan

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Jeremy Jordan

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky with representatives from Al Otro Lado

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Keala Settle

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Keala Settle

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Keala Settle

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Keala Settle

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Patrick Wilson

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Patrick Wilson

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
James Wesley and Patrick Wilson

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Concert for America Singer

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Concert for America Singers

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Brian Stokes Mitchell and the Concert for America Singers

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Concert for America Singers

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Chita Rivera, Lisa Mordente, Tina Fey, Keala Settle, Audra McDonald, and the Concert for America Singers

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Olga Merediz, Patrick Wilson and the Concert for America Singers

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Chita Rivera, Lisa Mordente, and Keala Settle

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Tina Fey and Keala Settle

Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera, Olga Merediz, Lisa Mordente, and Allyson Tucker

