VIDEO: Josh Groban Chats Hosting the Tony Awards, His New Album, & More on GMA

Multi-Grammy Award winning vocal sensation Josh Groban talks what is was like to co-host the Tony Awards, his upcoming album Bridges, & more on Good Morning America! Check out the clip below!

Last week, Groban announced his 8th studio album entitled, Bridges, which will be released on September 21st via Reprise Records. The album is available for pre-order now, and fans who pre-order the album will receive three instant grat downloads of new songs including: the new single, "Granted," along with songs "Symphony" and "S'il Suffisait D'Aimer." The album will also be available as a Deluxe, which will include two bonus tracks.

Groban recently co-hosted the the 72nd Annual Tony® Awards alongside Sara Bareilles, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. In March Groban announced his Fall 2018, Arena tour. This is Josh's first tour since his sold-out Stages Tour 2015/2016 and joining him throughout the tour is Tony-Award winning, multi-platinum recording artist and actress, Idina Menzel.

Groban is the only artist who has had two albums on the Top Ten Bestselling Albums list in the past decade, according to Billboard. Groban has released seven studio albums and received numerous Grammy Award nominations.

In 2016 he embarked on an extensive North American tour to support his album Stages, titled "Josh Groban: On Stage." That year, Groban also made his Broadway debut in the new musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. He received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for the role. Groban is a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through the arts.

