Kerstin Anderson Will Play Eliza Doolittle in MY FAIR LADY On Sunday Matinees

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Kerstin Anderson will be begin playing Eliza Doolittle at all Sunday matinee performances of My Fair Lady, beginning Sunday, July 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Lauren Ambrose, winner of the Outer Critics' Circle Award for Best Actress in a Musical and a Tony Award nominee for her performance as Eliza Doolittle, will continue in the role 7 performances a week.

Kerstin Anderson most recently starred as Maria in the current successful national tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, directed by Jack O'Brien. She is a graduate of Pace University where she played Clara in The Light in the Piazza and the title role in Antigone. Her other regional credits include the title roles in Peter Pan and Cinderella, and 13: The Musical.

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is performed Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm; Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Friday evenings at 8pm; and Sunday matinees at 3pm. Tickets to Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, priced from $97 to $187, are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.MyFairLadyBway.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

