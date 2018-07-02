VIDEO: Watch Lauren Ambrose & Company Sing 'The Rain in Spain' from MY FAIR LADY!

On a hot summer day, when New Yorkers are hoping for just a little bit of rain, Lincoln Center Theater has released a video from the recording session of "The Rain in Spain." Watch below as Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Allan Corduner sing the famous tune!

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features a cast of 37 headed by Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica, Linda Mugleston, and Manu Narayan. Harry Hadden-Paton and Diana Rigg are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lernerand music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

