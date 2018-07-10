Brief 7/10: Kara Lindsay Returns to BEAUTIFUL, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 09, 2018

Satine has arrived in Boston! MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical begins performances tomorrow, July 9, at Boston's Colonia Theatre following construction-related delays, and we've got your first look at the show's leading lady in costume. Check out the first image of Karen Olivo as 'Satine' below!. (more...)

2) Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out Condescending Theatre-Goer

by BWW News Desk - July 09, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda might have written the greatest musical of his generation, but that doesn't mean he doesn't appreciate the classics. The Hamilton creator recently had a nasty encounter with a fellow Broadway audience member, and he explains the awkward interaction in some recent tweets:. (more...)

3) U.S. Court of Appeals Rules WHO'S HOLIDAY as Parody; Broadway Run Planned for 2018!

by BWW News Desk - July 09, 2018

A U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of playwright Matthew Lombardo last Friday, affirming that his play WHO'S HOLIDAY! is indeed a parody, transformative in nature, and therefore considered fair use. Dr. Seuss Enterprises tried to appeal the lower court's ruling from last September, but the Appellate Court denied their attempt with a ruling that came less than two weeks after it heard oral arguments on June 26.. (more...)

4) DAMN YANKEES Star Tab Hunter Dies at 86

by BWW News Desk - July 09, 2018

Tab Hunter, star of the film Damn Yankees and Hollywood gay icon of the 1960s and 70s, has died. The news was announced on Facebook. The actor was 86 years old.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look at Susan Egan Led BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

by BWW News Desk - July 09, 2018

5-STAR THEATRICALS will soon host Broadway's original "Belle" Susan Egan as she reprises her iconic performance once again (for one last time!) in its final show of its 2017-2018 season, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jerry Mitchell

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Kara Lindsay returns to BEAUTIFUL tonight!

-ALL MY LOVE, KATE By Joe Breen opens today at The Fresh Fruit Festival

-SONG OF BERNADETTE JONES By Maura Campbell opens today at The Fresh Fruit Festival

-Always Love Lucy Theatre And Shaved Head Media Present SHAKESPEARE ON THE BLOCK, beginning performances today

BWW Exclusive: Susan Pourfar Discusses her Mid-Life Crisis in MARY PAGE MARLOWE

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Set Your DVR...

-Gloria Estefan & Cast Members from ON YOUR FEET will appear on THE TALK

-Jane Krakowski will appear on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

What we're geeking out over: Scroll through the past 17 years of Broadway Barks posters!

What we're watching: Stage and Screen Legend Rita Moreno Discusses Her Legacy on TODAY

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jerry Herman, who turns 87 today!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Few composers have enjoyed the massive international success of Broadway's most toe-tapping tunesmith Jerry Herman. With his seminal smash hit HELLO, DOLLY! among the longest-running musicals in history and MAME another major long run hit in its original iteration, Herman can also count himself as one of only a handful of composers and lyricists who has seen one of his shows appear on Broadway not once, not twice, but three times in his lifetime - the 1984 Best Musical recipient LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, which was subsequently revived twice in the last 15 years; both times receiving the prize of Best Revival Of A Musical at the Tony Awards, no less. Considering his predilection for a memorable melody and an earworm lyric, Herman's penchant for "hummable" showstoppers has become his most marked characteristic when analyzing his spate of scores composed for the stage and screen - and, rightly so.

Of course, besides HELLO, DOLLY!, MAME and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, Herman has contributed a considerable amount of other major musicals to the musical theatre canon as it stands, including the risky and rewarding but unfortunately financially unsuccessful MACK & MABEL and DEAR WORLD as well as the hit revue JERRY'S GIRLS and the Golden Age smash MILK & HONEY. Additionally, Herman composed material for two shows that premiered at the dawning of the 1980s, THE GRAND TOUR and A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD/A NIGHT IN THE UKRAINE, not to mention the score for the as-yet-unproduced Las Vegas musical MISS SPECTACULAR. Plus, who could forget his original score for the holiday favorite TV movie musical MRS. SANTA CLAUS, re-teaming him with his unforgettable MAME collaborator Angela Lansbury?! A long, storied and accomplished career positively overflowing with catchy songs and heartwarming shows for all generations to enjoy.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles