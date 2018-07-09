Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out Condescending Theatre-Goer

Lin-Manuel Miranda might have written the greatest musical of his generation, but that doesn't mean he doesn't appreciate the classics. The Hamilton creator recently had a nasty encounter with a fellow Broadway audience member, and he explains the awkward interaction in some recent tweets:

Okay, separate thread, I had one of the all time best conversations with a Condescending Theatergoer Who Sat In Front Of Me at intermission of My Fair Lady, here's a transcript: - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018

Condescending Theatergoer: Well, I didn't know this show had so many laughs-you were certainly enjoying yourself.

(Passive-aggressive shaming me for laughing-at the jokes)

Me: Yup! It's a great show! - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018

CT: Oh, yeah, I've seen it a million times. I like old fashioned musicals.

(Emphasis on Old Fashioned: He doesn't like Hamilton)

Me: So do I, this is one of my favorites!

(My cheer is throwing him) - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018

CT: I like shows where YOU CAN UNDERSTAND ALL THE WORDS.

(Haaaaaaaaa. Aight, let's get into it)

Me: SO DO I! What show ARE YOU REFERRING TO?

(Looks him dead in the eye.) - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018

AND WE'RE BACK.

(I stare at him, my question hanging in the air-and he blinks. Like he JUST realized he's talking to a real person, three sentences in)

CT: Oh man...sorry, I'm just being an ass.

(Nice long pause.)

Me: Yup.

(I go back to reading my program.) - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018

(2 minutes later)

CT: I'm sorry. Can we...can we just forget that conversation ever happened?

Me, not looking up from my Playbill: Yup.



(Act Two begins. I enjoy the show-and laugh loud at the jokes.) - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018

The lesson here, if there is any: there is ALWAYS the type of Theatergoer that defines themselves by excluding others.

You could WRITE musicals, and they'll still try to make you feel like you don't belong.

Don't you dare let 'em.

You love theater? You belong.

Welcome. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

