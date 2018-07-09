Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out Condescending Theatre-Goer
Lin-Manuel Miranda might have written the greatest musical of his generation, but that doesn't mean he doesn't appreciate the classics. The Hamilton creator recently had a nasty encounter with a fellow Broadway audience member, and he explains the awkward interaction in some recent tweets:
Okay, separate thread, I had one of the all time best conversations with a Condescending Theatergoer Who Sat In Front Of Me at intermission of My Fair Lady, here's a transcript:- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018
Condescending Theatergoer: Well, I didn't know this show had so many laughs-you were certainly enjoying yourself.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018
(Passive-aggressive shaming me for laughing-at the jokes)
Me: Yup! It's a great show!
CT: Oh, yeah, I've seen it a million times. I like old fashioned musicals.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018
(Emphasis on Old Fashioned: He doesn't like Hamilton)
Me: So do I, this is one of my favorites!
(My cheer is throwing him)
CT: I like shows where YOU CAN UNDERSTAND ALL THE WORDS.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018
(Haaaaaaaaa. Aight, let's get into it)
Me: SO DO I! What show ARE YOU REFERRING TO?
(Looks him dead in the eye.)
AND WE'RE BACK.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018
(I stare at him, my question hanging in the air-and he blinks. Like he JUST realized he's talking to a real person, three sentences in)
CT: Oh man...sorry, I'm just being an ass.
(Nice long pause.)
Me: Yup.
(I go back to reading my program.)
(2 minutes later)- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018
CT: I'm sorry. Can we...can we just forget that conversation ever happened?
Me, not looking up from my Playbill: Yup.
(Act Two begins. I enjoy the show-and laugh loud at the jokes.)
The lesson here, if there is any: there is ALWAYS the type of Theatergoer that defines themselves by excluding others.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2018
You could WRITE musicals, and they'll still try to make you feel like you don't belong.
Don't you dare let 'em.
You love theater? You belong.
Welcome.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.