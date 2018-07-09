Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out Condescending Theatre-Goer

Jul. 9, 2018  

Lin-Manuel Miranda might have written the greatest musical of his generation, but that doesn't mean he doesn't appreciate the classics. The Hamilton creator recently had a nasty encounter with a fellow Broadway audience member, and he explains the awkward interaction in some recent tweets:

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • SPONGEBOB Will Close On Broadway This Fall
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Darlesia Cearcy & Merle Dandridge in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look At Karen Olivo In MOULIN ROUGE!
  • BWW Poll Results: Readers Think Jeremy Jordan Should Return to Broadway in a New Musical!
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out Condescending Theatre-Goer
  • Before She Walks Down the Street to Broadway, 5 Things You Should Know About PRETTY WOMAN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       