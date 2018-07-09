Photo Flash: First Look at Susan Egan Led BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

5-STAR THEATRICALS will soon host Broadway's original "Belle" Susan Egan as she reprises her iconic performance once again (for one last time!) in its final show of its 2017-2018 season, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Get a peek at Egan and the company below!

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice, book by Linda Woolverton (based on the Disney film), musical direction by Dan Redfeld, choreography by Cheryl Baxter and directed by Yvette Lawrence. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will open on Friday, July 20, 2018 and runs through Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

After blossoming its magical charm over the Civic Arts Plaza as one of the top-selling 5-Star Theatricals (formerly Cabrillo Music Theatre) shows of ALL TIME, "Be Our Guest" through the brand-new retelling of the classically enchanting tale as old as time. With music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, this much-anticipated production will transform your spirit, leaving you captivated by adventure, revenge, true friendship and love that knows no limitations.

Ticket prices range from $35-$89. For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). BEAUTY AND THE BEAST performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. http://www.5startheatricals.com

Photo Credit: Ed Krieger

