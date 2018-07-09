VIDEO: Stage and Screen Legend Rita Moreno Discusses Her Legacy on TODAY

TODAY's Al Roker sat down with award-winning actress Rita Moreno to talk about her iconic roles, including her breakout in "West Side Story." Moreno opened up about the good times she's had in Hollywood over the years as well as the rough times she's faced, including harassment because of her ethnicity and some difficult personal relationships. Watch the clip below!

Moreno's long stage career has included starring roles on both sides of the Atlantic. In London, she appeared in Hal Prince's 1962 production of SHE LOVES ME and in the 1997 West End run of SUNSET BOULEVARD. In New York, she has starred in Lorraine Hansbury's THE SIGN in Sidney Brustein's WINDOW, opposite Robert Shaw in Gantry and with Jimmy Coco in THE LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS.She received a Tony Award nomination for her role in THE NATIONAL HEALTH in 1974, followed by her 1975 Tony win for THE RITZ. Other New York credits include Anne Meara's AFTER PLAY;WALLY'S CAFE with Jimmy Coco; Circle Rep's SIZE OF THE WORLD; and, more recently, the female version of Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE. She currently stars in the Netflix reboot of ONE DAY AT A TIME.

