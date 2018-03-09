Brief 3/9: Get a Sneak Peek at SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Alan Henry - March 08, 2018

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier this week, the Broadway community's thoughts and prayers have been with Ruthie Ann Miles and her family following a fatal car crash that took the life of her four year old daughter Abigail. An update on Miles' condition has just been posted via Twitter:. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Talks Allison Janney's Oscar Win and High Heel Hell on THE TALK

by TV News Desk - March 08, 2018

Kirstin Chenoweth visits THE TALK to discuss her reunion with her good friend and Academy-Award winner Allison Janney on all-new episodes of CBS' 'Mom' and shares her reaction video the moment her name was called.. (more...)

3) First Listen: Incoming WAITRESS Star Katharine McPhee Sings 'She Used to Be Mine'

by Stage Tube - March 08, 2018

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Katharine McPhee is making her Broadway debut in Waitress. She'll join the company at the diner beginning April 10th. Below, check out a first listen of Jenna's big Act 2 ballad, 'She Used to Be Mine.'. (more...)

4) First Listen: Caissie Levy Sings Elsa's New Song 'Dangerous To Dream' from FROZEN!

by Stage Tube - March 08, 2018

Frozen is currently in previews at the St. James Theatre, and already fans are getting more of a taste of the new songs added to the musical by composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Below, check out USA Today's first listen of one of Elsa's new songs, 'Dangerous to Dream,' performed by Caissie Levy.. (more...)

5) UPDATE: ROCKTOPIA Explains Wage Discrepancy: 'We Are a Touring Concert'

by BWW News Desk - March 08, 2018

While Rocktopia gets ready to take its first official Broadway bow, its producers are under fire for offering its chorus members unfair wages. An official statement from the Actors' Equity Association reads:. (more...)

