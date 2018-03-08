First Listen: Incoming WAITRESS Star Katharine McPhee Sings 'She Used to Be Mine'

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Katharine McPhee is making her Broadway debut in Waitress. She'll join the company at the diner beginning April 10th. Below, check out a first listen of McPhee singing Jenna's big Act 2 ballad, "She Used to Be Mine."

Since vaulting to fame as a captivating singer on "American Idol," Season 5, she's become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts.

Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall in Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series, "Smash," Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman(Hairspray).

She's currently starring in the hit CBS dramatic series "Scorpion." Katharine has long dreamed of appearing on Broadway, and wishes to thank her friends, family and especially her fellow Waitress cast members for this life changing opportunity.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes Waitress to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

