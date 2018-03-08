BWW TV: COME FROM AWAY Celebrates International Women's Day with a Spotlight on its Female Characters

It's International Women's Day and Broadway is out to celebrate! Come From Away's Irene Sankoff takes us behind the scenes of her show's touching story as she spotlights the female characters and their real life counterparts. Watch below!

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-winning director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.



On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

