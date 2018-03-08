VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Talks Allison Janney's Oscar Win and High Heel Hell on THE TALK

Kirstin Chenoweth visits THE TALK to discuss her reunion with her good friend and Academy-Award winner Allison Janney on all-new episodes of CBS' "Mom" and shares her reaction video the moment her name was called.

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown." She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in "Wicked" and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in "On the Twentieth Century."

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

