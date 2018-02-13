Brief 2/13: John Lloyd Young at Cafe Carlyle, Mirai Nagasu Skates to MISS SAIGON, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: Broadway Legend Betty Buckley Will Lead National Tour of HELLO, DOLLY!

by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2018

In the grand tradition of stage superstars who have played the iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi around the world, the Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley will star in the first national tour of Hello, Dolly!, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, beginning October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Cleveland's Playhouse Square.. (more...)

2) Warren Carlyle Directed THE SECRET GARDEN Will Return To Broadway Next Season

by Alan Henry - February 12, 2018

Producers Gerald Goehring and Michael F. Mitri announced today that the highly anticipated, first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Secret Garden, will open next season. With book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Marsha Norman and music by Tony Award nominee Lucy Simon, The Secret Garden will be directed, choreographed, and reimagined for a new generation by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.. (more...)

3) Full Cast Announced for SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2018

Full casting has been announced for SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway and rehearsals begin today, February 12. As previously announced, the three actresses who will play the role of musical icon Donna Summer will be Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever (Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna.". (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Annie Leibovitz Makes Fetch Happen in a New MEAN GIRLS Cast Photo for Vogue

by BWW News Desk - February 12, 2018

If anyone could sit with them it's Annie Leibovitz. Check out this brand new stunning photo of the cast of Broadway's MEAN GIRLS, courtesy of Vogue.com!. (more...)

5) BWW Review: Martin McDonagh's Darkly Comic HANGMEN is Enjoyably Discomforting

by Michael Dale - February 12, 2018

It might be easier to pity the hardworking gentleman at the core of Martin McDonagh's new darkly comic drama, who loses his job when his employer eliminates his position, if it weren't for the fact that the function of his profession was to kill people.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Infamous skating rivalry hits Feinstein's/54 Below in TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA tonight!

-John Lloyd Young returns to Cafe Carlyle with HEART TO HEART tonight!

-THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE begins performances at The Lion Theatre on Theatre Row tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Broadway Sessions have the Best Day Ever with the cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

What we're geeking out over: Bette Midler and Sharon Stone will lead big screen adaptation of THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE!

What we're watching: Mirai Nagasu makes Olympics history skating to MISS SAIGON!

Social Butterfly: THE PRINCESS PARTY got a surprise visit from a Villainous Rachel Bloom last night! Watch Bloom sing "Poor Unfortunate Souls," posted by a fan on Twitter, below!

