BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Has the Best Day Ever with the Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

Bikini Bottom came to The Laurie Beechman Theatre recently as we welcomed the colorful cast of Spongebob Squarepants for our 2018 season kick off. The results were as delicious and hilarious as any pineapple under the sea. Enjoy these performances by Kelvin Moon Loh, Gaelen Gilliland, Abby C. Smith, Vasthy Mompoint, Curtis Holbrook, Alex Gibson, Jesse JP Johnson, Brian Ray Norris, Matt Wood, Kyle Matthew Hamilton as well as Spongebob wardrobe team members Patti Luther, Michelle Sesco, Jessi Selig and more.

We were also treated to incredible performances by Lauren Baez and pin size Finn Douglass who dazzled the cast w/ his self accompanied rendition of Simple Sponge alongside Brian Ray Norris and backup vocals form the cast. "Best Day Ever" indeed.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

