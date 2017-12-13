John Lloyd Young to Return to Cafe Carlyle with HEART TO HEART This Winter

Having won critical praise for his previous residencies, Tony Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns to Café Carlyle with an all-new show, Heart to Heart, February 13 - 24.

John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical and international hit, Jersey Boys. By also starring in Clint Eastwood's film adaptation of the show, Mr. Young joins a select few actors in the entertainment industry that took their Tony-winning stage role to the big screen. He sings lead vocals on the Grammy-winning platinum Original Broadway cast album as well as the Jersey Boys movie album. As Frankie Valley in Jersey Boys, Young became the only American actor in history to win all four major leading actor honors in a Broadway debut: the Tony, Drama Desk, Out Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $90 per person / Bar Seating: $60 / Premium Seating: $140; Weekend pricing begins at $110 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $160. A special Valentine's Day show includes a four-course prix fixe dinner. Valentine's Day pricing begins at $265 per person / Bar Seating: $75 (bar seating does not include dinner) / Premium Seating: $315. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

In 2013, John Lloyd Young was appointed by Barack Obama to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. Over the course of his esteemed career, John Lloyd Young has played to audiences at The White House, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Yankee Stadium, Dodgers Stadium and Radio City Music Hall among many other iconic venues. Most recently, Young has performed his solo act around the country, up and down the California cost, and in a sold out engagement at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center. Follow John Lloyd Young on Facebook.

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with the Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

American Airlines in-flight magazine, American Way, recently included Café Carlyle within their 2017 Platinum List as one of the Top 3 Music Venues in the World.

Photo Credit: Andrew Stiles





