Brian Stokes Mitchell, Beth Leavel, Alice Ripley & More Join I MISS THE MUSIC - BROADWAY SALUTES THE ERIE PLAYHOUSE

Brian Stokes Mitchell is set to host a virtual concert fundraiser for the Erie Playhouse - I Miss the Music - Broadway Salutes the Erie Playhouse. The concert fundraiser will feature Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Alice Ripley alongside a wide range of artists from Hamilton, Frozen, Wicked, Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Come From Away, Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera and more. The evening will also feature special appearances by Iain Armitage, Tamara Tunie, Paige Davis, Stephen Schwartz, and an array of Tony winners, Disney Princesses, and TV/Film stars.



Erie natives Nick Adams, Eric Sciotto, Cris Groenendaal, Julie Craig, and David Green will be appearing at the virtual fundraiser, and the night will also include a special performance featuring over 40 Erie-area high school students.

The benefit concert is give-what-you-can, with donations now being accepted: EriePlayhouse.org/donate.

The concert will broadcast via Facebook Live, on YouTube, and on the theater's website.

For more information visit: https://www.erieplayhouse.org/shows/i-miss-the-music-broadway-salutes-the-erie-playhouse

