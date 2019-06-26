Breathing Peace - A Concert For Peace Comes to Tenri Cultural Institute

BREATHING PEACE is a concert designed to help people envision peace and find a path to compassion and tolerance through inward reflection and outward action. Music has the power to heal. It eases personal anguish in a world burdened with violence and hatred.

A roster of well-known New York musicians have come together, donating their time and talent to make this an afternoon to encourage contemplation of how we, both individually and as a community, can build a more peaceful world. Solo and duo performances of classical, jazz and world music.

Admission is free but the audience will be asked to volunteer time or donate money to an organization that promotes peace. Recommendations will be made available. Participating musicians (subject to change)

Registration Requested: breathingpeace.eventbrite.com





