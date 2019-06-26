Breathing Peace - A Concert For Peace Comes to Tenri Cultural Institute

Jun. 26, 2019  

Breathing Peace - A Concert For Peace Comes to Tenri Cultural Institute

BREATHING PEACE is a concert designed to help people envision peace and find a path to compassion and tolerance through inward reflection and outward action. Music has the power to heal. It eases personal anguish in a world burdened with violence and hatred.

A roster of well-known New York musicians have come together, donating their time and talent to make this an afternoon to encourage contemplation of how we, both individually and as a community, can build a more peaceful world. Solo and duo performances of classical, jazz and world music.

Admission is free but the audience will be asked to volunteer time or donate money to an organization that promotes peace. Recommendations will be made available. Participating musicians (subject to change)

Registration Requested: breathingpeace.eventbrite.com



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • HAMILTON Could Be Headed to Asia, Mexico, Paris, Germany, and on an Australian Tour!
  • Photo Flash: Something's Coming... Get a First Look at Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, and the Cast of the Upcoming WEST SIDE STORY Film!
  • Photo Flashback: Broadway Bares All! The Most Memorable Moments of Broadway's Sexiest Night
  • BroadwayWorld Readers Pick The Top 2019 Tony Awards Fashion!
  • Meet the Current Cast of THE BOOK OF MORMON!
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup