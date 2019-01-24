Breaking: Tony Awards Rule on Eligibility of THE FERRYMAN, THE PROM, and More

Click Here for More Articles on The 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the second time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of ten Broadway productions for the 2019 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards. The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2018-2019 season to decide the eligibility for the 73rd Annual Tony Awards.

The productions discussed were The Lifespan of a Fact, The Ferryman, The Waverly Gallery, Torch Song, American Son, The New One, The Prom, The Cher Show, Network and To Kill a Mockingbird.

The committee made the following determinations:

Paddy Considine and Laura Donnelly will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Ferryman.

Joan Allen, Michael Cera and David Cromer will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their performances in The Waverly Gallery.

Mercedes Ruehl will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play category for her performance in Torch Song.

Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel and Caitlin Kinnunen will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in The Prom.

Larry Hochman and John Clancy will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for their work on The Prom.

Stephanie J. Block will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in The Cher Show.

Christine Jones, Brett J. Banakis and Darrel Maloney will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work onThe Cher Show.

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on Network.

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2018-2019 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2019 Tony Award nominations.

The Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

