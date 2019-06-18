Breaking: Tony Awards Announces 2019-2020 Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today the Nominating Committee for the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.



The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2019-2020 committee of Tony Nominators will include 54 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.

The 2019-2020 Nominating Committee includes:

Warren Adams - Director/Choreographer/Producer**

Emily Altman - Attorney/Foundation President

Bob Alwine - Associate Producer, Goodspeed Musicals

Becky Ann Baker - Actor**

Pun Bandhu - Actor/Producer**

Milly Barranger - Author/Educator

Suzy Benzinger - Costume Designer

Brenda Braxton - Actor/Author

Christopher Burney - Artistic Director, New York Stage and Film**

Kathleen Chalfant - Actor**

Dawn Chiang - Lighting Designer

Eisa Davis - Actor/Writer/Singer/Song Writer

Carmen De Lavallade - Choreographer

Kristoffer Diaz - Playwright

Jerry Dixon - Actor/Director

Judith Dolan - Costume Designer

Jill BC Du Boff - Sound Designer**

John Erman - Director/Producer

Tim Federle - Novelist/Playwright

Peter Jay Fernandez - Actor/Educator

Kamilah Forbes - Executive Producer, The Apollo Theatre**

Scott Frankel - Composer

Maija Garcia - Choreographer

Anna Glass - Executive Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem

Mason Granger - Director of Grants, Hearst Foundation

Katori Hall - Playwright

Ann Harada - Actor

Joann Hunter - Actor/Choreographer

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - Playwright

Michael Kantor - Executive Producer, American Masters

Celia Keenan-Bolger - Actor

John Kilgore - Sound Designer**

Nina Lannan - General Manager**

Priscilla Lopez - Actor

Martyna Majok - Playwright

John Mauceri - Conductor

Jonathan McCrory - Director/Artistic Director, National Black Theatre**

Sheila Nevins - President, HBO Documentary Films

Jim Nicola - Director/Artistic Director, New York Theatre Workshop**

Antoinette Nwandu - Playwright**

Peter Parnell - Playwright/Librettist

Benj Pasek - Songwriter**

Neil Patel - Scenic Designer**

Rosalba Rolón - Artistic Director, Pregones Theater

Daphne Ruben-Vega - Actor

Sarah Ruhl - Playwright**

Don Scardino - Actor/Director

Kimberly Senior - Freelance Director

Natasha Sinha - Producer/Dramaturg/Director of Artistic Programs at Signature Theatre**

Randy Skinner - Choreographer/Director

Niegel Smith - Director/Performance Artist/Artistic Director, The Flea**

Michael Stotts - Managing Director, Papermill Playhouse**

Michael Benjamin Washington - Playwright/Actor**

Mark Wendland - Scenic Designer

**Denotes new Nominating Committee Member

