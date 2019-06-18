Breaking: Tony Awards Announces 2019-2020 Nominating Committee
The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today the Nominating Committee for the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2019-2020 committee of Tony Nominators will include 54 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.
The 2019-2020 Nominating Committee includes:
Warren Adams - Director/Choreographer/Producer**
Emily Altman - Attorney/Foundation President
Bob Alwine - Associate Producer, Goodspeed Musicals
Pun Bandhu - Actor/Producer**
Milly Barranger - Author/Educator
Suzy Benzinger - Costume Designer
Brenda Braxton - Actor/Author
Christopher Burney - Artistic Director, New York Stage and Film**
Kathleen Chalfant - Actor**
Dawn Chiang - Lighting Designer
Eisa Davis - Actor/Writer/Singer/Song Writer
Carmen De Lavallade - Choreographer
Kristoffer Diaz - Playwright
Jerry Dixon - Actor/Director
Judith Dolan - Costume Designer
Jill BC Du Boff - Sound Designer**
John Erman - Director/Producer
Tim Federle - Novelist/Playwright
Peter Jay Fernandez - Actor/Educator
Kamilah Forbes - Executive Producer, The Apollo Theatre**
Scott Frankel - Composer
Maija Garcia - Choreographer
Anna Glass - Executive Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem
Mason Granger - Director of Grants, Hearst Foundation
Katori Hall - Playwright
Ann Harada - Actor
Joann Hunter - Actor/Choreographer
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - Playwright
Michael Kantor - Executive Producer, American Masters
Celia Keenan-Bolger - Actor
John Kilgore - Sound Designer**
Nina Lannan - General Manager**
Priscilla Lopez - Actor
Martyna Majok - Playwright
John Mauceri - Conductor
Jonathan McCrory - Director/Artistic Director, National Black Theatre**
Sheila Nevins - President, HBO Documentary Films
Jim Nicola - Director/Artistic Director, New York Theatre Workshop**
Antoinette Nwandu - Playwright**
Peter Parnell - Playwright/Librettist
Benj Pasek - Songwriter**
Neil Patel - Scenic Designer**
Rosalba Rolón - Artistic Director, Pregones Theater
Daphne Ruben-Vega - Actor
Sarah Ruhl - Playwright**
Don Scardino - Actor/Director
Kimberly Senior - Freelance Director
Natasha Sinha - Producer/Dramaturg/Director of Artistic Programs at Signature Theatre**
Randy Skinner - Choreographer/Director
Niegel Smith - Director/Performance Artist/Artistic Director, The Flea**
Michael Stotts - Managing Director, Papermill Playhouse**
Michael Benjamin Washington - Playwright/Actor**
Mark Wendland - Scenic Designer
**Denotes new Nominating Committee Member
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions