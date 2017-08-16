Breaking: Tom Hollander Will Lead Revival of Tom Stoppard's TRAVESTIES on Broadway!

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) - in association with Chocolate Factory Productions and Sonia Friedman Productions - has just announced the first Broadway revival of Tom Stoppard's Tony Award-winning play Travesties, direct from its hit, sold-out productions at London's Menier Chocolate Factory (David Babani, Artistic Director) and the West End. Tony nominee Patrick Marber will return to direct the London production's acclaimed star Tom Hollander as Henry Carr.

Travesties will begin preview performances on Thursday, March 29, 2018 and opens officially on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 17, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Travesties returns to Broadway in a "near-miraculous production" of "mind-bending splendor" (New York Times). In 1917 Zurich, an artist - Tristan Tzara, a writer - James Joyce, and a revolutionary - Lenin, collide in a kaleidoscopic thrill-ride that's "wickedly playful, intensely entertaining, infectiously theatrical" (Time Out London).

Roundabout reunites with playwright Tom Stoppard (Indian Ink, The Real Thing) and director Patrick Marber (Howard Katz, After Miss Julie) for a dazzling revival from London's Menier Chocolate Factory (Sunday in the Park with George).

The full cast and creative team will be announced soon.

