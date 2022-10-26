Breaking: Kander & Ebb's NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Open On Broadway This Spring

Producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy have announced that the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, New York, New York, will begin performances on Broadway Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially open Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible's Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), New York, New York will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture New York, New York written by Earl M. Rauch.

START SPREADING THE NEWS! A brand-new musical bringing #Broadway legends back together, New York, New York is a glittering love letter to the greatest city in the world. #NYNYbway



Coming to the St. James Theatre in March 2023. Be a part of it. ?: https://t.co/vmAJksxpzt. pic.twitter.com/Ldb12VJJSz - New York, New York: A New Musical (@NYNYbway) October 26, 2022

Producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy said, "The great John Kander said to us recently, when referring to his time in New York City in the years following the end of World War II, "the possibility of a future was always there." Perhaps the same could be said of living and working in New York City today. Once again, the city is bursting with energy, new hope, and the sense that anything is possible - feelings that lie at the very heart of our musical New York, New York.

Bringing the legendary music from John Kander and the late Fred Ebb back to Broadway, is a great honor and joy. We can't wait to share the music, dance, stories and characters of New York with Broadway audiences this spring."

Composer John Kander said, "In 1945, World War II ended. In the years that immediately followed, hundreds of thousands of ex-servicemen and women - myself included - descended on New York City, a tough, gritty, beautiful dream palace, filled with youthful energy and optimism. 'The sadness is over! This is where I can become the person I was meant to become!' And this is the New York of our story."

Director and choreographer Susan Stroman said," I feel very grateful to be collaborating with John Kander, David Thompson and Sharon Washington again. The four of us have loved being in the musical theater trenches creating New York, New York - a show that celebrates the city's resilience and all the characters that inhabit it. The show is inspired by Kander and Ebb's famous song 'New York New York' - 'I want to be a part of it.' New York is music - a city that is always in motion. Everything moves with its own distinct rhythm. This allows for dance sequences to drive the story telling, pulling our various characters through famous locations throughout the city. They come from everywhere to pursue something that can only happen in New York - because fortunes can change in a New York minute."

Writer David Thompson said, "In New York, you turn left instead of right, and you either step into a pothole, or meet the love of your life. It's a city of the highest highs and the lowest lows - there's no in-between. We have the biggest snowstorms, the most torrential rainstorms, the hottest heat waves. And still, we're passionate about this city. And that's what drives the characters in our story. It's the opportunities - and the obstacles - that create an incredible alchemy that can only happen in New York."

Co-writer Sharon Washington said, "I'm a proud Native New Yorker. Born and raised. My family has lived in every borough of the city and specifically in Manhattan since 1835. My roots and the stories of the people of 'the city that never sleeps' run deep. In New York, New York we bring some of these many and varied characters, neighborhoods, languages, sounds and rhythms of the city to life. A powerful combination of incredible opportunity, obstacles, persistence and luck. Our story is a valentine to New York where the city itself becomes another character."

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. But do these singers, dancers, musicians and makers have what it takes to survive this place, let alone to succeed? If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

New York, New York is a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics ("New York, New York," "The World Goes Round"), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town.

New York, New York marks the first new John Kander & Fred Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015's The Visit, which was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The legendary duo is also currently represented on Broadway with Chicago, which holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

This production reunites John Kander with director and choreographer Susan Stroman and book writer David Thompson, who collaborated with both John Kander & Fred Ebb on Broadway's The Scottsboro Boys, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and Steel Pier, which was nominated for 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, as well as Off-Broadway productions of The Beast in the Jungle, And the World Goes 'Round and the revival of Flora and the Red Menace.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for New York, New York are now on-sale at www.NewYorkNewYorkBroadway.com. Tickets start at $59.

About The Creative Team

(Music & Lyrics). Composer John Kander teamed with lyricist Fred Ebb to forge one of the longest-running and most successful partnerships in Broadway history. The current Broadway revival of Chicago is now the longest running American musical in history. The London revival of Cabaret is one of the hottest tickets on the West End. Their Broadway musicals include Flora, the Red Menace (1965), Cabaret (1966), Zorba (1968), 70, Girls, 70 (1971), Chicago (1975), The Act (1978), Woman of the Year (1981), The Rink (1984), And the World Goes 'Round (1991), Kiss of the Spiderwoman (1992), Steel Pier (1997), Curtains (2006), The Scottsboro Boys (2010) and The Visit (2015.) Their work in the theater has been recognized by three Tony Awards (Cabaret, Woman of the Year, and Kiss of the Spiderwoman.) The film adaptations of Chicago and Cabaret are two of the most successful musicals on film of all time. Chicago: 6 Academy Awards including "Best Picture" Cabaret: 8 Academy Awards including "Best Original Song Score." Their work on the film New York, New York has resulted in one of the most enduring anthems of all time. The two have been honored with awards, including the Kennedy Center Honors Award. Fred Ebb passed away in 2004, but Kander has continued writing - not only finishing the projects the two had begun, but also writing new projects including The Beast in the Jungle, Kid Victory and The Landing.

(Writer). BROADWAY/WEST END: The new libretto for the current revival of Chicago, The Scottsboro Boys (London's Critic Circle Award, Evening Standard Award, 12 Tony nominations including "Best Book," Drama Desk Nomination, Outer Critics and Lucille Lortel Awards for "Best Musical," Hull-Warriner Award), Prince of Broadway, Thou Shalt Not, Steel Pier (Tony Nomination "Best Book"). OFF-BROADWAY: The Beast in the Jungle, And the World Goes 'Round (New York Drama Desk and Outer Critics' Awards), Flora, the Red Menace (Drama Desk nomination), John Cullum: The Accidental Star. UK REGIONAL and LONDON: The new libretto for Rags at Park Theatre, CONCERT: Produced and Wrote James Taylor's 'Perspective Series at Carnegie Hall, My Favorite Broadway/The Leading Ladies at Carnegie Hall. TELEVISION: "Sondheim - A Celebration at Carnegie Hall" (Emmy Nomination), "Razzle Dazzle" for Great Performances as well as the recent "Harold Prince - the Director's Life" for Great Performances. Thompson is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism.

(Co-Writer). A proud Native New Yorker with family living in Manhattan since 1835, Sharon is celebrating over 30 years as an actor and now writer. She is thrilled to continue her collaboration with this incredible creative team who she worked with on The Scottsboro Boys helping create the role of The Lady. Sharon made her debut as playwright at City Theatre with the world-premiere of her solo play Feeding The Dragon which subsequently played at Hartford Stage and made its Off-Broadway debut at Primary Stages where it was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award, Lucille Lortel Award and won an Audelco Award. Sharon is Co-Writer and Executive Producer on a screenplay adaptation of the play currently in development at a major Hollywood studio. She is also writing a children's picture book version for Scholastic Books. Her new work-in-progress, the play: A Colored Mirror was selected for residencies at the New Harmony Project and SPACE on Ryder Farm.

(Additional Lyrics) is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer. Creator and original star of Broadway's Tony-winning Hamilton and In the Heights. His additional Broadway credits include Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Producer, 2020 Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations). Miranda is the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award, the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors and the 2019 Portrait of a Nation Prize. He has received stars on both the Puerto Rico Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Mr. Miranda, and the Miranda Family, are active supporters of initiatives that increase people of color's representation throughout the arts and government, ensure access to women's reproductive health, and promote resilience in Puerto Rico. TV/Film credits include: tick, tick... BOOM!, Vivo, In the Heights, Hamilton (2021 Emmy Award), His Dark Materials, Fosse/Verdon, We The People, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Curb Your Enthusiasm (2018 Emmy Nomination, Guest Actor), Saturday Night Live (2017 Emmy Nomination, Guest Actor), Sesame Street, The Electric Company, House, DuckTales, 200 Cartas, Moana (2017 Oscar nomination, Grammy Award for Best Original Song), Mary Poppins Returns and Encanto (2022 Oscar nomination for Best Original Song).

(Direction & Choreography) is a five-time Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer most known for The Producers, Crazy For You, Contact and The Scottsboro Boys. She most recently directed the Broadway play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Other Broadway credits include Prince Of Broadway, Bullets Over Broadway, Young Frankenstein, Oklahoma!, Show Boat, Big Fish, The Music Man, The Frogs, Big, Thou Shalt Not, and Steel Pier. Off-Broadway credits include The Beast in the Jungle, Dot, Flora the Red Menace, And the World Goes 'Round, Happiness, The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville. She directed and choreographed the Broadway-bound Ahrens/Flaherty musical Little Dancer. Her work has been honored with Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and a record six Astaire Awards. She is an inductee of the Theater Hall of Fame in New York City.

Sonia Friedman Productions

(Producer) (SFP) is an international production company responsible for some of the most successful theatre productions around the world. Since 1990, SFP has developed, initiated, and produced over 185 new productions and together the company has won a staggering 58 Olivier Awards, 34 Tonys and 3 BAFTAs. In 2019, Sonia Friedman OBE was awarded 'Producer of the Year' at the Stage Awards for a record-breaking fourth time. In 2018, Friedman was also featured in TIME 100, a list of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World. In 2017, she took the number one spot in 'The Stage 100', becoming the first number one in the history of the compilation not to own or operate West End theatres and the first solo woman for almost 20 years. Current theatre includes: The Book of Mormon (West End, UK & Europe tour); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (West End, Broadway, Melbourne, Hamburg, Toronto and Tokyo); To Kill a Mockingbird (West End); Dreamgirls (UK & Ireland tour); Eureka Day (London); Funny Girl (Broadway); Leopoldstadt (Broadway); The Piano Lesson (Broadway), Mean Girls (US tour) and The Shark is Broken (Toronto). Forthcoming theatre includes: Oklahoma! (West End); Patriots (West End); The Secret Life of Bees (London) and Merrily We Roll Along (New York).

(Producer) is a Tony and Olivier Award-winner whose projects have spanned Broadway, off-Broadway, West End, national and international tours. Select NY/London Credits: Hadestown (8 Tonys, incl. Best Musical), The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson, John-David Washington, & Danielle Brooks, The Inheritance (4 Tonys, incl. Best Play), Little Shop of Horrors (Drama Desk, Best Revival), Terrence McNally's Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune (2 Tony noms., incl. Best Revival), Anastasia, It's Only a Play, The Jungle, The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?, White Rabbit Red Rabbit. Additional Tony nominations: The Visit, Mothers and Sons, Ragtime, Master Class. Recipient of the 2019 Robert Whitehead Award for Outstanding Achievement in Theater Producing. Kirdahy serves on the Executive Board of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Advisory Council of the Harry Ransom Center at UT Austin.