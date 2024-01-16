Breaking: HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date

Harmony opened at the Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St) on November 13, 2023. 

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Rami Photo 1 Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More
Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press Photo 2 Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway

Harmony Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Producers Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and Garry Kief announced that the Broadway production of Harmony will play its final performance at the Barrymore Theatre on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical will have played 96 performances and 24 previews at the time of its closing. 

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the cast stars Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Allison Semmes, Andrew O’Shanick and the Harmonists: Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. They join the complete company which includes Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, RhonniRose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

Harmony, which is a New York Times Critic’s Pick, features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.

What happened next is the story of Harmony.

The music from Harmony lives on with the Cast Recording on Ghostlight Records available on Amazon and all streaming platforms.






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Cyndi Lauper and Theresa Rebeck Visit HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Photos: Cyndi Lauper and Theresa Rebeck Visit HARMONY on Broadway

Cyndi Lauper and Theresa Rebeck recently visited the Broadway production of Harmony at the Barrymore Theatre. The pair then congratulated the stars including Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko and the six “Harmonists”, Danny Kornfeld, Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Blake Roman, Eric Peters and Zal Owen after the show backstage. Check out photos here!

2
Video: Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Photo
Video: Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room

In a new video, Julie Benko gave a tour of her Broadway dressing room, backstage at Harmony! Get a closer look at some of her costumes, backstage essentials, and more in the video here!

3
Photos: The Comedian Harmonists of HARMONY Judge HADESTOWN Holiday Dressing Room Door Cont Photo
Photos: The Comedian Harmonists of HARMONY Judge HADESTOWN Holiday Dressing Room Door Contest

The Harmonists from Harmony on Broadway, Danny Kornfeld, Sean Bell, Eddie Grey, Eric Peters and Blake Roman, were invited between shows on Wednesday by the company of “Hadestown” to be their special judges at their annual Holiday Dressing Room Door Decorating Contest.

4
Video: Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs Stars in the Night & Where You Go Photo
Video: Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'

Two new videos have been released of the cast performing songs from Harmony! Check out 'Where You Go' performed by Julie Benko and Sierra Boggess, as well as 'Stars In The Night' performed by Chip Zien, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Harmony Piano Key Hoodie Harmony Piano Key Hoodie
Harmony Logo Tee Harmony Logo Tee
Harmony Key Art Magnet Harmony Key Art Magnet
Harmony Broadway Program Book Harmony Broadway Program Book

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

VIDEO: Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZAVIDEO: Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA
VIDEO: Get a First Look at CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS: A World Premiere by Tiler PeckVIDEO: Get a First Look at CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS: A World Premiere by Tiler Peck
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Citadel's MADE IN ITALYVIDEO: Get A First Look at Citadel's MADE IN ITALY
VIDEO: LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the ArtsVIDEO: LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
HAMILTON

Recommended For You