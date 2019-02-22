Breaking: FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE, Starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, Will Open at the Broadhurst Theatre This May

Click Here for More Articles on FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

Producers Hunter Arnold, Debbie Bisno and Tom Kirdahy have just announces that the new Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald and two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon, directed by Obie Award winner Arin Arbus, will play the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) on Broadway.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune will begin previews on Saturday, May 4, 2019 and open officially on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The strictly limited 16-week engagement concludes on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Tickets are on sale now, available at FrankieAndJohnnyBroadway.com or Telecharge.com (212.239.6200).

In the new Broadway production, Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, two of the most acclaimed actors of their generation, will bring new life to the bruised dreamers of Terrence McNally's timely and timeless romance. Director Arin Arbus, in her Broadway debut, directs this portrait of a lonely waitress and a short order cook whose first date turns into a one-night stand - and maybe more.

Originally produced more than 30 years ago Off-Broadway, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is one of McNally's most acclaimed plays and will appear on Broadway as the playwright celebrates his 80th birthday. The play was a runaway hit from 1987 to 1989, returned to Broadway in a highly praised production in 2002 and was also turned into a feature film.

The creative team will include Riccardo Hernandez (Sets), Emily Rebholz (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lighting), Nevin Steinberg (Sound), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig and Makeup), Laurie Goldfeder (Production Stage Manager) and 101 Productions, Ltd. (General Manager).

