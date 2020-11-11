Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Broadway is back for a day!

Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded segments, which will air as a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The performances are set to be filmed in the next several weeks, with rehearsals currently underway. Additionally, all artists involved in the process will be required to undergo coronavirus tests, take temperature checks, and wear masks (while not singing).

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual, and will be available both online and on television. The mayor said the event won't be "a live parade, but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving day." "It will not be the same parade we're used to," he said. "It will be a different kind of event. They're reinventing the event for this moment in history."

This is the first virtual parade in the event's 67-year history.

Established in 1924, the parade has been canceled only three times (1942, 1943 and 1944) since its inception. The event draws roughly 3.5 million spectators on the streets of New York City and over 50 million more who tune in nationwide. For so many Americans, watching the parade, from near or far, is just as much a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and mashed potatoes.

