Mayor De Blasio Says the MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE Will Go Digital

The parade will still be available on television and online.

Deadline reports that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual, and will be available both online and on television.

The mayor said the event won't be "a live parade, but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving day."

"It will not be the same parade we're used to," he said. "It will be a different kind of event. They're reinventing the event for this moment in history."

The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE has been a holiday tradition for nearly 100 years, known for the giant floating balloon characters that first appeared in 1927. For decades the event has been televised, with performances in a staging area in front of the landmark midtown Macy's Herald Square store.

This is the first virtual parade in the event's 67-year history.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Related Articles