Breaking: Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Lead Developmental Lab for MOULIN ROUGE! Musical

How wonderful life is... now that we know who is in Moulin Rouge!

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo are attached to the current developmental lab of Moulin Rouge, playing Chrisian and Satine.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann, features a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

The design team includes Derek McLane (Sets, Tony Award winner for 33 Variations), Catherine Zuber (Costumes, six Tony Awards including The King and I), Justin Townsend (Lighting, multi Tony Award nominee), Peter Hylenski (Sound, multi Tony Award nominee) and David BrIan Brown (Wig and Hair Design, Drama Desk winner for War Paint).

The score will bring some of the most beloved popular music of the last 50 years to the stage. Justin Levine is Music Supervisor, Orchestrator and Arranger and Matt Stine is Music Producer.

The premiere engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be announced soon.

Released by Twentieth Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the story of a young poet/writer, Christian, who falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, cabaret actress and courtesan, Satine, using the musical setting of the Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France.

