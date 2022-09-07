Brad Oscar, Bryce Pinkham & Tiffany Renee Thompson to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Tony-nominated Broadway veterans Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) and Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Heidi Chronicles, "Mercy Street") will join the cast of Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway this month. Beginning September 27, Oscar joins the cast as Mushnik and, for a six-week limited run, Pinkham will play Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Tiffany Renee Thompson will be stepping into the role of Crystal full-time starting September 20. Oscar, Pinkham, and Thompson join the company led by current stars Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as Seymour, and Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) as Audrey. Little Shop of Horrors is currently playing at Westside Theatre (407 W 43rd St, New York, NY).

Brad Oscar is a two-time Tony Award nominated star of stage and screen. His Broadway performances include stand-out turns in Mrs. Doubtfire, Something Rotten! (Tony nomination), Big Fish, Nice Work if You Can Get It, The Addams Family, Spamalot, Mel Brooks' The Producers (Tony nomination; West End Production), Jekyll & Hyde, and Aspects of Love. His additional theatrical credits include: national tours of The Phantom of the Opera, Young Frankenstein, and Jekyll & Hyde; Off-Broadway productions of Broadway Bounty Hunter, Nassim, Sweeney Todd, and Forbidden Broadway; and regional productions of Hairspray (KC Starlight), Barnum (Asolo Rep/Maltz Jupiter-Carbonell Award, Best Actor in a Musical), Fiddler on the Roof (Barrington Stage), Cabaret and Damn Yankees(Arena Stage), and The First Wives Club (Old Globe). Oscar's film & TV credits include Ghost Town, The Producers, "Smash," "The Good Wife," and roles on three "Law & Order" series.

American stage and screen actor Bryce Pinkham is most widely known for originating the role of Monty Navarro in the Tony-winning production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, for which he was nominated for Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk awards. He also notably appeared in the Broadway revival of The Heidi Chronicles as Peter Patrone, for which he was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance; Holiday Inn, The Great Society, Ghost, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Bryce's on-screen appearances include as a series regular on the PBS Civil War drama "Mercy Street," guest appearances in HBO's Julia, Baz Luhrmann's Netflix series The Get Down, and Robert DeNiro's feature film The Comedian, as well as The Good Wife (CBS), Proven Innocent (FOX), Person of Interest (CBS), Blindspot (NBC) The Blacklist (NBC).

Tiffany Renee Thompson is a NYC-born and based actor. Her credits include Pip's Island (Shelley; Off-Bway), Ghost: The Musical (Oda Mae), Seussical (Sour Kangaroo), and Avenue Q (Gary).

Rounding out the current cast of Little Shop of Horrors are Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik (through September 25), Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Cristina Raé as Crystal (through September 18), Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, Josh Daniel, Camryn Hampton, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, and Teddy Yudain, Andrew Call will return to the role of Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. on November 8, following a six week leave.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Following the theater industry's extended suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production re-opened its doors on September 21, 2021, to sold-out audiences hungry for the thrill of live theater again.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Mayer is joined on the Little Shop of Horrors creative team by Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.

This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A./Jason Thinger, General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello, Production Management is by Tinc Productions and Production Stage Management is by Ryan Gohsman.

The Westside Theatre and the producers of Little Shop of Horrors are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers, and staff. All audience and staff members will be required to follow all CDC, NYS, NYC health guidelines, as well as those established by the production, at the time of performance. COVID protocols currently include mask enforcement for all guests, and vaccination verification for those seated in Row A of the venue. Please note that these guidelines are subject to change - for up-to-date information, visit http://westsidetheatre.com/covid-19/