Boy George To Return To MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway This March

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome back global icon & Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter & trailblazer Boy George in the role of “Harold Zidler” beginning Tuesday March 18, 2025.

He will play a limited 10-week engagement through Sunday, May 25, 2025. As of March 25, 2025, Boy George will not be playing Tuesday nights.

Boy George first appeared on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in a limited engagement earlier this year. Check out photos from his first run in the show here.

The role of "Harold Zidler" is currently played by Robert Petkoff, who is performing through Sunday, January 5, 2025. Petkoff temporarily replaces Austin Durant who is on a leave of absence during this time.

About Boy George

Born George O'Dowd in 1961, Boy George rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic band Culture Club. First appearing on “Top of the Pops” with Culture Club in 1982, he instantly had people talking. The pop sensations went on to achieve seven UK Top 10 singles, nine Top 10 singles in the USA, and nine Top 20 singles in Australia - including “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” and have sold in excess of 100 million singles and 50 million albums. Attracting high praise from a variety of publications that include Rolling Stone and MTV and having gained truly global recognition, the Grammy Award winning singer has created a World-wide presence that transcends age, race, colour, creed, nationality and even religion. George remains the most colourful pop star in British History. He’s ever present and relevant in today’s World with sell out worldwide tours, a new Album, numerous TV shows and a global audience who love the British National Treasure and Global Icon that is Boy George.

ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered more than 20 years ago.