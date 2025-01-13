Boy George Delays Start For Return Run in MOULIN ROUGE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to a change in his schedule, Boy George will now begin performances as “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Friday, March 28th at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. It had been previously announced that he would begin on March 18th.

Boy George will play a limited 10-week engagement through Sunday, May 25, 2025. He will not be playing Tuesday nights.

Boy George first appeared on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in a limited engagement earlier this year. Check out photos from his first run in the show here.

About Boy George

Born George O'Dowd in 1961, Boy George rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic band Culture Club. First appearing on “Top of the Pops” with Culture Club in 1982, he instantly had people talking. The pop sensations went on to achieve seven UK Top 10 singles, nine Top 10 singles in the USA, and nine Top 20 singles in Australia - including “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” and have sold in excess of 100 million singles and 50 million albums. Attracting high praise from a variety of publications that include Rolling Stone and MTV and having gained truly global recognition, the Grammy Award winning singer has created a World-wide presence that transcends age, race, colour, creed, nationality and even religion. George remains the most colourful pop star in British History. He’s ever present and relevant in today’s World with sell out worldwide tours, a new Album, numerous TV shows and a global audience who love the British National Treasure and Global Icon that is Boy George.