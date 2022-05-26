Book Your Virtual Experience With Jelani Remy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Telly Leung & More on BWW Stage Door

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you Stage Door, a platform allowing for your favorite performers to offer more virtual services including video shout outs, virtual classes, meet & greets and more! Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!

Adrianna Hicks is a Texas native with a B.F.A degree in Musical Theatre from The University of Oklahoma's Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre. Throughout her career, Adrianna has had the honor of working with so many talented and inspiring artists such as Jerry Mitchell, Michael Bublé, and Heather Headley. Her Broadway debut was the revival of The Color Purple, working alongside Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo. Her previous Broadway credits include playing the role of the Fortune Teller in Aladdin and Catherine of Aragon in the Broadway production of SIX.

Donna Lynne Champlin is an OBIE and Drama Desk award winning actress best known as "Paula Proctor" on The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and "Barb" in NETFLIX's Feel The Beat. Broadway: James Joyce's The Dead, By Jeeves, Hollywood Arms, Sweeney Todd, and Billy Elliot: The Musical. Off Broadway: Transport Group's First Lady Suite, Almost, Maine and The Dark at the Top of the Stairs, Working, The Qualms, Master Class and Shakespeare in the Park's As You Like It and The Taming of the Shrew. Additional film/tv: Blacklist, Law & Order, Submissions Only, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Birdman, Younger, Downsizing, Another Period and Yes, God, Yes. A Princess Grace winner and voice-over artist, Champlin appears on numerous OBCs, recordings and animated features. Training: Carnegie Mellon University and Oxford University.

Telly Leung is a New York City native, Broadway performer, recording artist, producer, and theater arts teacher. His Broadway and national touring credits include Aladdin in Disney's "Aladdin" on Broadway, In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei & Lea Salonga), Godspell, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song. In 2010, he starred as Angel in RENT at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on "Glee", as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct", "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat" and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." He has taught master classes and courses at American universities like NYU, Nazareth College, The University of Michigan, Carnegie Mellon and Point Park and has been a guest teacher at drama programs all over the world, from Edinburgh to Tokyo.

Ali Ewoldt has appeared as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Cosette in Les Miserables (Broadway, National Tour), The King and I (Broadway, Tour, Lyric Opera of Chicago), Maria in West Side Story (National Tour, International Tour, PCLO, The Muny, MTWichita) and Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway). Regionally, she has played Philia in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (The Muny), Fan/Mrs. Bonds in A Christmas Carol (McCarter Theatre), Martha Jefferson in 1776 (The Muny) and Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (Sacramento Music Circus). Ali's concert/symphony work includes: Feinstein's/54 Below, Alice Tully Hall, The Town Hall, Canyon Ranch, NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, American Pops Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Kaohsiung Symphony and The Boston Pops with Maestro Keith Lockhart. Her TV/Film credits include The Michael J. Fox Show, Yield, and the short films Mia and The Cactus. Ali has a BA in psychology from Yale University and is a proud Filipina-American.

Annelise May Baker (she/her) is made her Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill! Previous credits include, Opera: The Merry Widow (The Metropolitan Opera and The Lyric Opera of Chicago). Regional Credits: Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry Go Round Theater Company), Chicago (Riverside Theater), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Theater at the Center), Oklahoma (Paramount Theater), and West Side Story (Drury Lane Theater), 39 Steps (Jean's Playhouse). Annelise has a BA from Northwestern University. She has taught jazz, modern, contemporary, and ballet for the past three years at New Canaan Dance Academy (New Canaan, CT) and Fancy Feet Studios (Bronx, NYC).

Kate Rockwell recently starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk Nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde.

Rockwell released her debut solo album, Back To My Roots, in 2018 on Broadway Records, and has performed her solo concert by the same name at Birdland Jazz Club, City Winery, and other venues in NYC. She is a WSET-certified wine lover and has the two cutest dogs on the planet.

Sasha Hutchings is a stage and television actress, dancer, foodie, lover of manatees, and a collector of too many house plants. She most recently appeared on Broadway as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton and can be seen in the Hamilton Film on Disney+. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. In 2021 Sasha will appear in the premier season of the new Starz series, Run The World. Her additional TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, The Dangerous Book for Boys, and SMASH. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Drew Gasparini is an award-winninga?? musical theatre composer/lyricist, a singer/songwriter, and a teacher. Drew was a contributing songwriter on season 2 of NBC's Smash, and wrote the score for the infamous SuperBowl ad, "Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical" (starring Michael C Hall). Currently Drew is writing the scores for the Broadway-bound adaptations of "The Karate Kid," "Its Kind of a Funny Story," and "Night Shift."

Jelani Remy was last seen on Broadway playing the role of Eddie Kendricks in Aint Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations! Other credits include Simba in Disney's The Lion King ( Broadway, National Tour, Las Vegas) Smokey Joes Cafe (Off Broadway) The Apple Boys (Off Broadway). Offstage, He enjoys directing and teaching musical theater and audition prep to schools and arts programs.

Krystina Alabado made her Broadway debut in 2011 in the Green Day musical, "American Idiot" and has gone on to do many other touring and Broadway productions, most notably, she starred as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway in 2019. You can catch her on screen as the casting director in the Disney+ film "Better Nate Than Ever", "Tyrant", "God Friended Me", and "First Reformed". Other TV/Film Credits include: Lily Wright in "A Killer Party", Veronica on "Voltron Legendary Defender" (Netflix), "God Friended Me" (CBS), "Sunny Day" (Nick Jr.), and is currently working on "Pantheon" a new animated drama on AMC!

