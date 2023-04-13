Bond Street Theatre And Fragments Theatre Present Healing Arts Programming For Youth In Jenin

Bond Street Theatre, a New York-based theatre company, will travel to Jenin, Palestine on April 20th, to conduct a month-long theatre collaboration with Fragments Theatre to support mental health for youth. The US Embassy-funded project uses the theatre arts - both live and digital storytelling - to bring joy and healing through creative exploration for youth who have been deeply affected by ongoing conflict.

The theatre program engages 10 youth, ages 18-30, from seven Jenin-based community organizations to produce a dramatic and comedic online series in Arabic language on social media (TikTok, Instagram and Facebook), to uplift local audiences with stories, social commentary, poetry, music, dance and other arts, created and performed by the youth.

"It is important to give young people the opportunity to express themselves: 'This Is Jenin'. Theatre is healing, and it's what they need after invasions, being left alone to fight, and constant fear." -- Rawand Arqawi, Director, Fragments Theatre

Young people in Jenin City have little access to cultural centers other than Fragments Theatre - cinemas, theatres, or arts venues - and few options to fill their free time. Lack of stimulation for young minds, in tandem with the everyday stressors in Palestine, leaves Palestinian youth depressed and frustrated, with the perception that few avenues exist for a hopeful, prosperous future. Youth believe they are trapped by a countless number of fears and conditions that threaten their future.

The program also provides training in arts-based psychosocial methods to enable the 10 youth to lead community workshops for others in Jenin and vulnerable surrounding areas.

The team of three Bond Street Theatre artist-educators, four directors and psychologists of Fragments Theatre, and youth from seven CSOs includes: The Youth Development Resources Centre in Jenin, The Youth Center in Aljalmeh Village, Step Association in Arrabah, Not to Forget Society in Jenin Camp, The Women's Center in Jenin Camp, The Women's Center in Arrabah, and The Women's Center Association in Al-Jalama.