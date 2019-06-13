Billy Porter, Alex Newell Join BROADWAY BARES: TAKE OFF

Two of Broadway's fiercest talents and LGBTQ icons are joining the star-studded cast of Broadway Bares: Take Off this Sunday, June 16, 2019. The evening is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, TV's Pose) and Alex Newell (Once on This Island) are set to soar in the evening's travel-themed performances.

They join the previously announced special guests Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Nathan Lee Graham(Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom) and Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady).

They'll perform alongside more than 150 dancers, including cast members from Broadway's Aladdin, Be More Chill, Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, Come From Away, Frozen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Hadestown, Hamilton, King Kong, The Lion King, My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera, Pretty Woman, The Prom and Wicked.

Combining the sexy wink of classic burlesque with today's favorite pop music, Broadway Bares: Take Off will present titillating, travel-inspired striptease at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom. From a risqué red light district to a tantalizing taming of the bull; from a mega-hot Burning Man to a celebratory return to Stonewall, you're invited on a worldwide romp with sexy dancers as your frisky flight crew, tour guides and cultural attachés.

Broadway Bares: Take Off will be performed at 9:30 pm and midnight. Tickets range from $65 to $3,000. Only a limited amount of tickets remain. Best availability is for the midnight performance. Ticket details are at broadwaycares.org. For other information and merchandise, visit broadwaybares.com. Performers are subject to change.

Broadway Bares: Take Off is directed by Laya Barak, an accomplished dancer and choreographer whose work has appeared in the last five editions of Broadway Bares. Jonathan Lee serves as assistant director.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Jerry Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000.

