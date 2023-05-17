Billy Crystal in Conversation with Bette Midler, Kristin Chenoweth and More Upcoming at 92NY

May/June Theater Talks at 92NY will feature Billy Crystal With Bette Midler, Kristin Chenoweth in a Celebration of Peggy Lee and more.



Billy Crystal: SCREENING OF MR. SATURDAY NIGHT AND A CONVERSATION WITH Bette Midler

In Person and Online

Tue, May 23, 6 pm, from $25

(Note: Online tickets are for the talk only and do not include the screening.

The talk begins at approximately 8:45 pm)



Join in for an exclusive screening of the Tony Award nominated Mr. Saturday Night, the hit Broadway musical filmed live on stage by BroadwayHD - this will be the first time it's screened in a theater. After the screening, Billy Crystal, a Tony Award nominee for Best Actor in a Musical, will take the stage to discuss - with Bette Midler - what it was like to create, perform in, and capture what Variety called "the funniest show on Broadway in years!"

Mr. Saturday Night stars Billy Crystal, Tony Award nominee for Best Actor in a Musical, as Buddy Young, Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who has one last shot at reclaiming the spotlight - and fixing his fractured family - one hilarious step at a time.



GWENDOLYN BROOKS' MAUD MARTHA: A READING BY Roslyn Ruff



CONVERSATION WITH Vinson Cunningham

INTRODUCTION BY Margo Jefferson

In Person and Online

Thu, June 8, 7:30 pm, From $20

What she liked was candy buttons, and books, and painted music (deep blue, or delicate silver), and the west sky...Join us for a rare reading of Gwendolyn Brooks's first and only novel, Maud Martha- an "exquisite portraiture of black womanhood by one of America's most foundational writers" (Claudia Rankine). This reading, which marks the 70th anniversary of Maud Martha's publication in 1953, is by acclaimed actor Roslyn Ruff, "a fantastically talented performer whose great gift is her ability to dissect long speeches, searching them for pleasing rhythms and hidden melodies," wrote The New Yorker.

The reading will be introduced by Margo Jefferson, and it will be followed by a conversation with The New Yorker's Vinson Cunningham.

"Maud Martha cherishes her own mind. To her, Brooks gives the sensibility and consciousness of an artist," wrote Margo Jefferson. "What does Maud Martha want? She wants to give shape to the varied materials of life around and inside her. The daydreams and duties, the nagging habits and treasured rituals, the 'knots of grief' and surges of pleasure. Her quest is to become the best possible version of herself."





A NEW YORK EVENING CELEBRATING Peggy Lee:

Mo Rocca IN CONVERSATION WITH Holly Foster Wells,

WITH SPECIAL MUSICAL GUEST Kristin Chenoweth

In Person

Mon, June 12, 7:30 pm ET, From $35

The GRAMMY Museum and 92NY are thrilled to host a special event celebrating the legendary Peggy Lee and the 60th anniversary of her I'm A Woman album, featuring a conversation with Lee's granddaughter, Holly Foster Wells, and Emmy-winning correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning Mo Rocca.

Through stories and rare performance clips, the audience will get a glimpse into the personal life of the acclaimed singer-songwriter and what drove her trailblazing seven-decade career. The evening will conclude with a musical tribute from Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer, Kristin Chenoweth.

With her captivating voice and sultry style, Peggy Lee helped redefine what it meant to be a female singer and artist, breaking barriers and blazing trails for generations of artists who have followed. Coined "the female Frank Sinatra" by Tony Bennett, Lee did something few of her male counterparts attempted: she wrote songs. As one of the first contemporary singer-songwriters, Lee ranks among the most successful female singer-songwriters in the annals of American popular music. Over her remarkable seven-decade career, she wrote over 270 songs and recorded over 1,100 masters.



