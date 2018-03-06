Billy Crudup Begins Performances In HARRY CLARKE Tomorrow at Minetta Lane Theatre

Tony Award winner Billy Crudup begins performances tomorrow in the Vineyard Theatre production of Harry Clarke, produced by Audible Inc., the world's largest producer and provider of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment. Harry Clarke is written by Obie Award winner David Cale (Lillian) and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet).

Following its sold out, twice-extended world premiere in the fall of 2017, Audible brings the sexually charged, wickedly funny one-man thriller to the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street) in a strictly limited 10-week-only engagement. Opening night is Sunday, March 18.

Harry Clarke's creative team includes Tony Award nominee Alexander Dodge (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Alan Edwards (lighting design), and Bart Fasbender (sound design).

Each day beginning at 10:00am, a limited amount of rush tickets for Harry Clarke will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rush tickets will be sold exclusively by TodayTix for $25. To gain access to rush tickets, ticket-buyers must download the TodayTix app and unlock the functionality by sharing on their Facebook or Twitter pages. Tickets will be available for pick up at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office. Mobile rush concludes when inventory has sold out or two hours before the performance.

Harry Clarke is the story of a shy Midwestern man leading an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. Moving to New York City and presenting himself as an Englishman, he charms his way into a wealthy family's life as the seductive and precocious Harry, whose increasingly risky and dangerous behavior threatens to undo more than his persona.

Following Harry Clarke's acclaimed world premiere at the Vineyard Theatre last fall, Audible recorded and released Billy Crudup's performance in Harry Clarke as an audio play, now available for download. As an added bonus, the Audible production also includes David Cale's Obie Award-winning solo play, Lillian, performed by the author.

The Audible theater initiative unleashes the artistic creativity of playwrights around the globe to deliver performative audio for the digital era through language-driven storytelling and captivating performances on stage and in audio. Audible's inaugural theater productions were Harry Clarke at the Vineyard Theatre and the Broadway run of John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons. Additionally, Audible has launched a $5M Emerging Playwrights Fund that identifies, nurtures, and invests in emerging playwrights, making their works available to millions of listeners around the world. This fund supports the creation of one- and two-person plays driven by language and voice, in keeping with Audible's core commitment to provide a creative home for artists and ideas. The emerging playwrights fund is part of Audible's larger effort to identify and nurture emerging artists and expose outstanding performances of their works to live audiences and millions of Audible listeners alike.

Selected in collaboration with an advisory board of distinguished talent, including Sir Tom Stoppard, Annette Bening, David Henry Hwang, Oskar Eustis, Lynn Nottage, Trip Cullman, Mimi O'Donnell, and Leigh Silverman, Audible Theater's just-announced first class of commissioned playwrights includes Aaron Mark, Aditi Brennan Kapil, Antoinette Nwandu, Bridgette A. Wimberly, Chisa Hutchinson, David Rossmer, Gary McNair, James Anthony Tyler, James Fritz, Lauren Gunderson, Leah Nanako Winkler, Madhuri Shekar, Nassim Soleimanpour, Paola Lázaro, and Regina Taylor.

"Audible is seeking to transform the theater experience and usher in a new era for audio drama," said Audible Theater Artistic Director Kate Navin. "By providing performers and creators support and resources necessary to thrive in their craft, Audible is extending compelling performances and building a home for artists and creatives."

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787, and in-person at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street). Box office hours are Tuesday from 1-6PM and Wednesday-Sunday from 1PM-showtime.

