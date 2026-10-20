Photos: Josh Groban Hosts Annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert For Arts Education at Jazz at Lincoln Center

On October 19, Tony, EMMY and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist Josh Groban hosted his annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education at the famous Appel Room at Jazz Lincoln Center. Stars of music and theater joined together for an evening of cocktails, dinner, auctions and stunning performances. The event raised a benefit record of $1.6 million to help provide arts education to students around the country. Check out photos below!

Host Josh Groban kicked off the celebrations with a powerful opening number of “Stand By Me” alongside the Harlem School of the Arts Choir, MOVE NYC dancers, Boston Music Project, and Upbeat NYC strings - all programs that the Foundation supports through its grantmaking and advocacy. The special evening featured inspirational speeches from Wynton Marsalis, Louis Cato, Stephen Colbert, Dr. Connie Tomaino for The Oliver Sacks Foundation, and more, who all passionately spoke on the importance of arts education.

The night also featured live performances. Broadway stars Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney performed “That’s The Way It Is” from & Juliet, followed by Groban and Oni Marsalis’ stunning performance of “Moon River,” which Josh dedicated to both of their fathers, Jack Groban and Wynton Marsalis. After being presented with the Find Your Light Award, jazz legend Wynton Marsalis took the stage for a special performance. Groban later joined Colombian multi-instrumentalist, singer, and jazz/folk musician Simon CiFuentes for an endearing rendition of “Remember Me” from Disney Pixar’s Coco before Grammy-winning musician Louis Cato and Stephen Colbert joined Groban for performances of “Bring It On Home” and “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me.”

Groban and a student from Artists for Humanity presented the Find Your Light Award to Wynton Marsalis while the Arts for Healing Award was presented to The Oliver Sacks Foundation for Dr. Sacks’ work and legacy highlighting the lifelong benefits of music and its impact on health and well-being.

The evening concluded with a rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” featuring Groban alongside the Harlem School of the Arts Choir and Boston Music Project.

Groban’s renditions of “Stand By Me”, “Moon River”, “Remember Me”, and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” are all featured on his latest album CINEMATIC, out now via Reprise Records. A tribute to the grand and gorgeous world of the silver screen, the 10-track album was produced by Greg Wells (Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Dua Lipa, Adele, Taylor Swift), recorded in both Los Angeles and London, and includes globally revered songs from such movie classics as The Godfather, Casablanca, The Lion King, Stand By Me, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and many more.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

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