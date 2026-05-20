Krysta Rodriguez Will Join CHICAGO as 'Roxie Hart'

Krysta Rodriguez will join the cast of Chicago as Roxie Hart. She will begin performances on Monday, June 15 at the Ambassador Theatre. Rodriguez most recently appeared on Broadway in SMASH.

The role of Roxie Hart is currently played by Rachel Schur, who joined the cast on May 4.

About Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez most recently starred in the Broadway musical adaptation of Smash, based on the television series on NBC where she played ‘Ana Vargas’. Previously, Rodriguez has starred as ‘Cinderella’ in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods; in The Collaboration for Manhattan Theatre Club and took on the role of ‘Rosie Alvarez’ in the Kennedy Center/Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie opposite Christian Borle. Rodriguez also recently starred in the world premiere production of Starstruck at the Bucks County Playhouse.

Rodriguez co-starred in the Emmy Award winning Netflix/Ryan Murphy limited series “Halston” as the iconic entertainer Liza Minnelli, which marked her return to the platform after starring in “Daybreak” with Matthew Broderick. Krysta’s long list of television roles includes the NBC series “Trial & Error” and “Smash”. Other credits include recurring roles on “Younger,” “Married,” “Gossip Girl,” “Quantico”, “Chasing Life”, “The Mysteries of Laura” and “Indoor Boys” (Indie Series Award).

Rodriguez’s theater résumé includes Theresa Rebeck’s play Seared at MCC, in a role she originated at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, for which she was honored with an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance. Rodriguez took on the role of famous animated princess ‘Megara’ in Disney’s premiere stage adaptation Hercules as part of The Public Theater’s PublicWorks program. Broadway credits include ‘Ilse' in the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening; First Date and original companies of The Addams Family, In the Heights, Spring Awakening, A Chorus Line (Revival) and Good Vibrations. Other memorable turns include ‘Anita’ in West Side Story at The Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra; What We’re Up Against at The Women’s Project; and a standout in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line as ‘Diana'.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Nik Walker as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.