Whitney Leavitt Reveals SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES Departure During Final CHICAGO Show

Whitney Leavitt announced that she will no longer appear on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives during her final performance of Chicago. The Dancing With the Stars alum shocked the audience when she dropped the new mid-performance.

Page Six reports that during the "Roxie" monologue, Leavitt read out the news as a headline on a newspaper. She then gestured to the audience, who cheered.

“What is that?” Leavitt read on a newspaper. “‘Whitney’…let me see. ‘Whitney Leavitt Announces She’s Leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'”

Leavitt joined the Hulu reality show as it first started in 2024, appearing with Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Demi Engemann, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor. After using the series to leverage a spot on Dancing With the Stars, she continued to hint that she would leave the series as she pursued new opportunities.

Leavit broke box office records in Chicago the Musical on Broadway, breaking in the all-time highest gross in the show’s 29-year history. She was joined by Mark Ballas, who she was paired with on Dancing With the Stars, halfway through her run. The pair played their final performance on May 3.

About Whitney Leavitt

Whitney Leavitt is an actress and performer, and one of the breakout stars of Hulu’s hit series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” She was most recently seen competing on Season 34 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and can soon be seen starring in the film All for Love, which she also executive produced. Chicago marks Leavitt’s Broadway debut. A lifelong dancer, Leavitt earned a BFA in Dance from Brigham Young University and later rediscovered her passion during “Dancing with the Stars.”

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