CHICAGO Original Broadway Cast Recording Joins National Recording Registry

Broadway’s original cast album of “Chicago” is among the selections joining the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2026. Acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen named 25 recordings as audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.

"Chicago” is now the longest-running musical currently on Broadway. But it began in 1975 when the legendary musical duo of John Kander and Fred Ebb set the criminally-good real-life story of two Roaring ’20s Windy City female hoodlums to music. Stage legends Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera starred as the show’s two celebrity criminals. Everything about this show, from Bob Fosse’s directorial verve to the full-on decadence of such songs as “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango” was captured on its original Broadway cast album.

More About the Inductees

The 2026 class of inductees span 70 years of music and recorded sound, including: The Byrds’ single “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There is a Season),” Reba McEntire’s defining country album “Rumor Has It,” Rosanne Cash’s album “The Wheel,” Gladys Knight and the Pips’ “Midnight Train to Georgia,” Ray Charles’ “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music” and José Feliciano’s beloved Christmas classic “Feliz Navidad.” For the third time, video game music was selected with the soundtrack from Doom. Selected singles from the 1940s and 1950s include Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” Kaye Ballard’s “In Other Words (Fly Me to the Moon),” Pérez Prado’s “Mambo No. 5,” and the earliest recording, “Cocktails for Two” by Spike Jones and His City Slickers from 1944.

“Music and recorded sound are essential, wonderful parts of our daily lives and our national heritage. The National Recording Registry works to preserve our national playlist for generations to come,” Newlen said. “The Library of Congress is proud to select these audio treasures and will work to preserve them with our partners in the recording industry.”

The public made more than 3,000 nominations of recordings to consider this year. Weezer was among the most nominated selections. The 2026 selections mark the first recordings by Swift and Beyoncé chosen for the registry. It also marks the first time a daughter and father have both been included in the registry with the selection of Cash’s “The Wheel.” Her father Johnny Cash’s “At Folsom Prison” was selected in 2003.

The recordings selected for the National Recording Registry this year bring the number of titles on the registry to 700, representing a small portion of the national library’s vast recorded sound collection of nearly 4 million items.

The 2026 selections span the sounds of country, pop, jazz, sports, Latin, folk, funk, R&B and more. The Library of Congress works with partners to ensure each recording will be preserved at the Library or by another entity and available for future generations.

"The sweep and diversity of the National Recording Registry class of 2026 beautifully captures the scope of the American experience as we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Robbin Ahrold, chair of the National Recording Preservation Board. “From icons of R&B to a holiday favorite en Español, from a legendary sports broadcast to this generation’s superstars, it is a thrilling reflection of America at its best.”

Recordings Selected for the National Recording Registry in 2026 (chronological order)

The public can submit nominations throughout the year on the Library’s website. Nominations for next year will be accepted until Oct. 1, 2026. The public may nominate recordings for the registry here.

Learn more here.