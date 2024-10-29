Betty Buckley’s 'Grizabella' Joins Broadway Legends Ornament Collection

The 6” glass keepsake is a great holiday gift for every Broadway fan.
This holiday season, “let the memory live again” of Betty Buckley’s Tony Award-winning performance in Cats as her Grizabella joins Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ limited edition Broadway Legends ornament series.
The collectable ornament, which goes on sale today, features Buckley in a glimmering rendition of her beloved Grizabella the Glamour Cat, as she is about to ascend on a tire to the Heaviside Layer. The 6” glass keepsake is the ultimate holiday gift for every Broadway fan. Order exclusively at broadwaycares.org/betty.
“Playing Grizabella the Glamour Cat is one of the most cherished memories of my career, and it’s an honor to have this moment memorialized for all the passionate fans of Cats,” Buckley said. “What a special privilege it is to have Grizabella live on in such a dazzling way.”
Buckley’s Grizabella joins a stellar cast of notable Broadway legends featured in the collection including Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand and Gwen Verdon.
Buckley, one of Broadway’s most beloved leading ladies, garnered worldwide acclaim for her Tony Award-winning turn as Grizabella the Glamour Cat in Cats, complete with her unforgettable performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s haunting “Memory." She made her Broadway debut in 1776 and has masterfully portrayed some of theater’s most legendary roles including Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mama Rose in Gypsy and Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!. In addition to her Tony, Buckley has earned two Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, an Olivier Award and is an inductee into the Theater Hall of Fame.
Cats features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with a book based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. It opened on Broadway in 1982 and ran for 7,485 performances, becoming one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. It was revived in 2016 and turned into a feature film in 2019.
Make your holidays merrier and brighter with the other Broadway Legends ornaments still available: Burnett as Princess Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress, Close as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Lansbury as Mame Dennis in Mame; McDonald as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill; Porter as Lola in Kinky Boots and Rivera in Kiss of the Spiderwoman. Add even more razzle dazzle to your holidays with other festive gifts from Broadway Cares’ online store, including holiday cards, unique theatrical presents and gift wrap.
To order the limited-edition Betty Buckley ornament, visit broadwaycares.org/betty. For other holiday gifts, go to broadwaycares.org/store.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.
