Betty Buckley Will Host Online Master Classes with T. Schreiber Studio This Spring

Do you want to work with one of the greatest storytellers in the theatre from anywhere in the world? Tony Award Winner, Theatre Hall of Fame honoree, and legendary Broadway star Betty Buckley will be offering her Song/Monologue Master Class ONLINE, at the T. Schreiber Studio. Betty will share her own unique spiritual philosophy and meditation techniques to help actors and singers not only connect passionately and truthfully to their material, but understand how to bring that connection to each and every audience member.

"If your heart longs to accomplish something, then you will be given the means and the opportunity to do that thing IF you commit your whole being. And no one gets to tell you what your limits are but you yourself." Betty Buckley

Ms. Buckley teaches professional classes for new students and alumni.

NEW STUDENT MASTER CLASS

For singers/actors who have NOT worked with Ms. Buckley before. April 21 - May 19, 2021

Wednesdays, 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Meets once a week for 5 weeks

ALUMNI MASTER CLASSES

For singers/actors who have worked with Ms. Buckley. April 22, 2021

Thursdays 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Meets once a week for 5 weeks

email Sally@tschreiber.org at T. Schreiber Studio for more information.

Betty Buckley is a legendary, multi-award winning actress/singer whose career spans theater, film, television and concert halls around the world. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee and the 2017 recipient of the Julie Harris Awards from The Actor's Fund for Artistic Achievement.

She recently completed headlining the National Tour of the new Broadway Production of HELLO, DOLLY! produced by Scott Rudin from Fall of 2018 through August 2019. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS and received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in TRIUMPH OF LOVE. She received an Olivier Award nomination for her critically acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway.

Her other Broadway credits include 1776, PIPPIN, SONG AND DANCE, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD and CARRIE. Off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Horton Foote's THE OLD FRIENDS for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination in 2014, WHITE'S LIES, Lincoln Center's ELEGIES, the original NYSF production of EDWIN DROOD, THE EROS TRILOGY, JUNO'S SWANS and GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER AND TAKING IT ON, THE ROAD. Regional credits include THE PERFECTIONIST, GYPSY, THE THREEPENNY OPERA, CAMINO REAL, BUFFALO GAL, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, THE OLD FRIENDS at Houston's Alley Theatre and GREY GARDENS at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY and The Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles in 2016 for which she received an Ovation Award Nomination.

For over forty years Ms. Buckley has been a teacher of scene study and song interpretation, giving workshops in Manhattan and various universities and performing Arts Conservatories around the country. She has been a faculty member in the theatre department of the University of Texas at Arlington and teaches regularly at the T. Schreiber Studio in New York City, The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, TX and in Los Angeles, Denver and Oklahoma.

