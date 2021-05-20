Betty Buckley Stars In Psychic Thriller THE VANISHING NEGATIVE For Audible

Tony Award winner Betty Buckley stars as a controversial celebrity psychic with blood on her hands in the latest Grand Guignolesque monologue play written & directed by Aaron Mark (The Horror of Dolores Roach), available exclusively on Audible, at audible.com/Vanishing, beginning today, May 20th, 2021. The 85-minute production, recorded remotely during the pandemic, is a timely and surprising tale of deception and influence.

In The Vanishing Negative, eccentric psychic-medium Celeste Fox (played by Buckley) has enjoyed a decades-long career in the public eye, coaching people through exciting and challenging times with her unique spiritual insight - but reputation takes a significant blow after a recent public appearance results in a tragic death. To defend herself against wild accusations and sensational media coverage, Celeste books a recording studio in Manhattan where she aims to take control of her own narrative by recording an episode of a new podcast. As the episode progresses, Celeste divulges details from her past and weaves an intricate tale from which she has difficulty untangling herself, even as the stakes of her confession mount.

Aaron Mark's previous monologue play, Empanada Loca, was the basis for Gimlet Media/Spotify's hit fiction podcast, The Horror of Dolores Roach, which he wrote & directed, starring Daphne Rubin-Vega, Bobby Cannavale, and Lea DeLaria. The Dolores Roach TV adaptation is currently in development with Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television, where he is under a First Look deal. His other one-person horror plays include the acclaimed Another Medea with Tom Hewitt and Squeamish with Alison Fraser.

Betty Buckley is a legendary, multi-award winning actress/singer whose career spans theater, film, television and concert halls around the world. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee and the 2017 recipient of the Julie Harris Awards from The Actor's Fund for Artistic Achievement. She recently completed headlining the National Tour of the new Broadway Production of Hello, Dolly! produced by Scott Rudin beginning Fall of 2018 through August 2019. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats and received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love. She received an Olivier Award nomination for her critically acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway.

Ms. Buckley most recently co-starred with James McAvoy in the M. Night Shyamalan hit film Split, one of the top International box office hits of 2017. She received a Saturn Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress for her work in the film. Her other films include her debut in Brian De Palma's screen version of Stephen King's Carrie, Bruce Beresford's Tender Mercies, Roman Polanski's Frantic, Woody Allen's Another Woman, Lawrence Kasden's Wyatt Earp and M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening.

Her other Broadway credits include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Carrie. Off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Horton Foote's The Old Friends for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination in 2014, White's Lies, Lincoln Center's Elegies, the original NYSF production of Edwin Drood, The Eros Trilogy, Juno's Swans, and I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking it on the Road. Regional credits include The Perfectionist, Gypsy, The Threepenny Opera, Camino Real, Buffalo Gal, Arsenic and Old Lace, The Old Friends at Houston's Alley Theatre and Grey Gardens at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY and The Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles in 2016 for which she received an Ovation Award Nomination. In London she starred in Promises, Promises for which she was nominated for An Evening Standard Award and in the 2013 British premiere of Dear World.

On television, Buckley co-stars in the third season of AMC's hit series Preacher. She has guest starred in a recurring role on The CW hit Supergirl, the NBC Series Chicago Med and on ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars. For HBO, she has appeared on The Leftovers, The Pacific, and for three seasons on Oz. She starred as Abby Bradford in the hit series Eight is Enough. She appeared twice on The Kennedy Center Honors and was a guest star in numerous television series, miniseries and films for television including Evergreen, Roses for the Rich, Without a Trace, and Law & Order: SVU. She has been nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on Taking a Stand, an After School special.

Buckley tours in concert worldwide with her ensemble of musicians and in 2015 was featured in the Royal Albert Hall concert of Follies in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 85th birthday. She has recorded 18 CD's: including Ghostlight produced by T Bone Burnett released in 2014 and Story Songs released in April 2017. Her latest release Hope was released in June 2018. She received a Grammy Nomination for Stars and the Moon, Betty Buckley Live at the Donmar. She received her second Grammy Nomination for the audio book The Diaries of Adam and Eve.

For over forty years Ms. Buckley has been a teacher of scene study and song interpretation, giving workshops in Manhattan and various universities and performing Arts Conservatories around the country. She has been a faculty member in the theatre department of the University of Texas at Arlington and teaches regularly at the T. Schreiber Studio in New York City, The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, TX and in Los Angeles, Denver and Oklahoma.

In 2009, Ms. Buckley received the Texas Medal of Arts Award for Theater and was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2015, she was awarded The Stephen Bruton Award by The Lone Star Film Festival for her work in film and music. In 2018 she received the Sarah Siddons Award for outstanding theatrical performance in a Chicago theatrical production. She has two honorary doctorates from The Boston Conservatory and Marymount College and has been honored with three Lifetime Achievement Awards for her contributions to theater from the New England Theater Conference, The Shubert Theater in New Haven and the Terry Schreiber School in NYC.

Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions of people all over the world. As part of this initiative, Audible has produced Girls & Boys with Carey Mulligan, The Half-Life of Marie Curie with Kate Mulgrew, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, Billy Crystal's Have A Nice Day with Annette Bening and Kevin Kline, the revival of Aasif Mandvi's Sakina's Restaurant, and many others at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. In May 2018, Audible announced that the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village will serve as its creative home for live performances in New York. Audible hosts and produces a wide variety of live performances at the Minetta Lane including dramatic plays, comedic shows, engaging panel discussions, and more, with Audible members receiving exclusive access to discounted tickets and related audio content.

Audible was co-producer for the Broadway transfer of the Tony Award-nominated Latin History for Morons written by and starring John Leguizamo and for the Tony Award-nominated Sea Wall /A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The initiative also saw the release of John Lithgow's Stories By Heart, Judith Light's All The Ways To Say I Love You, Sharon Washington's Feeding The Dragon, and more. Since June 2017, Audible has commissioned 40 theater playwrights to receive support from its $5 million Emerging Playwrights Fund dedicated to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The $5 million fund enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling.

The Vanishing Negative is an Audible Theater Emerging Playwrights Commission; audio production and sound design by Darren Vermaas; produced by Emilia LaPenta; associate produced by Phaedra Scott; engineered by Geoff Rockwell/Southside Studios, Ft. Worth, and Aaron Kennedy/Village Studios, Los Angeles.