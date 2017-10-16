Bette Midler and HELLO DOLLY! Continue to Blast Shubert & House Records

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler celebrates its second consecutive week of breaking the box office records for both the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) and The Shubert Organization.

The final gross of $2,371,088.47, over eight performances, marks the sixth time Hello, Dolly! has broken The Shubert Organization's all-time record and the eighth time the show has set the box office record at the Shubert Theatre. Additionally, the production holds the record for the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history.

There are only 84 performances left in Ms. Midler's Tony Award®-winning run at the Shubert Theatre. Starting, Saturdayevening, January 20, two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, who "has stopped more shows on Broadway than the stagehands' union" (National Public Radio), will take on the title role of Dolly Gallagher Levi, in the most successful and beloved production of the year.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

