Beth Malone, Jason Graae, Petula Clark and More Join Kritzerland 10th Anniversary Show

The 10th anniversary show will take place Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 5:00 (PST), 8:00 (EST).

For the 109th Kritzerland show, roll out the ribbons, throw the confetti, because Kritzerland is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The monthly Kritzerland shows debuted in September of 2010 and over the years audiences have heard over 2300 songs, seen amazing performers, guest stars, and musical directors. Since early May, the Kritzerland shows have been done online and have been very successful.

For the anniversary show there is an absolutely amazing cast, DANIEL THOMAS BELLUSCI, JASON GRAAE, PEYTON KIRKNER, BETH MALONE, PAMELA MYERS, KERRY O'MALLEY, HARTLEY POWERS, SAMI STAITMAN, ADRIENNE STIEFEL, ROBERT YACKO and including very special guest, the legendary PETULA CLARK.

As always with the anniversary shows, there will be new performances of old favorites, a lot of rarities, and a few things that have never been heard before. So, don't miss this celebration of the little show that could. Also scheduled to appear is Miss Mackenzie Wrap. There will also be surprises galore but those surprises will be secret until they happen. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel, co-produced by Doug Haverty, with technical direction by Hartley Powers.

Cast includes:

DANIEL THOMAS BELLUSCI [Winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017: Regional: The Fantasticks (Matt) Sierra Madre, Little Black Shadows (Daniel) South Coast Rep, Urinetown Courage Theatre]

PETULA CLARK [B'way: Blood Brothers, West End: Sunset Boulevard, The Sound of Music, Nat'l Tour: Sunset Blvd, Blood Brothers, Film: Finian's Rainbow, Goodbye Mr. Chips, Grammy: "Downtown"]

JASON GRAAE [Broadway: Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, Snoopy! Drama Desk Nominee; Nat'l Tour: Wicked (Wizard of Oz); movies, TV, opera; he does it all.]

PEYTON KIRKNER [Regional: The Secret Garden (Mary Lennox), Chance; A Carol Christmas (Trina), In My Mind's Eye (Patty), The Group Rep; Live: Featured Soloist, US Open, Arthur Ashe Stadium]

BETH MALONE [B'way: Fun Home (Alison: Tony & Grammy nomination), Angels In America (Emily/Ella/Angel), Ring of Fire, (June), Off B'way: Unsinkable Molly Brown (Molly) Film: The Comedian]

PAMELA MYERS [B'way: Company (Marta: Tony nom.), Into the Woods (Stepmother, Jack's Mother), Nat'l Tour: White Christmas, Regional: Gypsy, Sweeny Todd: TV: Alice, Happy Days, Sha Na Na]

KERRY O'MALLEY [B'way: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.]

HARTLEY POWERS: [Regional: A Carol Christmas (Carol), Avenue Q (Kate Monster/Lucy-the-Slut), The Man Who Came to Dinner (Maggie), Tongue of a Bird (Charlotte/US); Film: Mr. Saturday Night]

SAMI STAITMAN [Off B'way: The Green Room-A Musical (Anna Kearns); Regional: Welcome to My World (Molly) TGC-Burbank, Singing in the Rain, Cabrillo; L'il Abner LACC; TV: House of Lies]

ADRIENNE STIEFEL [WestEnd: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland); Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas)]

ROBERT YACKO [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]

Facebook LIVE link:

https://www.facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos

YouTube LIVE link:

https://www.youtube.com/user/haineshisway/featured?view_as=subscriber

The event is FREE. If inclined, they are suggesting donations The Actors Fund

https://theactorsfund.com/kritzerland

